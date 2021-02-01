DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Meet Poppy, Lancaster County’s very own prognosticating groundhog

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Poppy the rescue groundhog is an educational ambassador, a former Super Bowl commercial star, and a weather prognosticator with Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation. (And, did I mention? She’s very, very cute.)

Poppy arrived at the rehabilitation center when she was about four weeks old, explains Betsy Shank, Poppy’s handler and the executive director of Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation.

She had a malocclusion, meaning her teeth weren’t positioned correctly. Her incisors couldn’t grind themselves down as they grew, like groundhogs’ teeth are supposed to, so she had to have them removed.

Poppy is now nearly two years old. Without her front teeth, she won’t be able to return to the wild. Instead, she works as an ambassador animal, helping Shank educate community members about her species.

“Most people don’t get to see a groundhog close-up,” says Shank. Poppy accompanies Shank to educational events (which have been limited recently due to COVID-19) to help showcase groundhogs’ defense mechanisms, diets and large digging claws.

Poppy isn’t only seen around Lancaster County — last year, she starred in a Super Bowl commercial alongside Bill Murray.

Poppy and Shank educate the community on woodchucks all year long, but of course, most people associate the animals with one specific day of the year: Groundhog Day.

Giving Punxsutawney Phil a run for his money, Poppy predicts the upcoming weather by selecting a treat from a board marked with symbols indicating winter and spring. She’ll make her prognostication during a live-streamed event this year, which can be viewed on the Facebook page of Acorn Acres at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.

On Tuesday, Poppy will also predict the Super Bowl winner, although Shank says you might not want to rely on her guess for your bets, as she was incorrect last year.

After Poppy’s weather prognostication, Shank says there will be a Q&A component to the live-stream. Then they will begin “Poppy’s 1st Annual Groundhog Day Scavenger Hunt Event.”

The “scavenger hunt” lasts all week. For the event, community members can purchase Poppy-related items from local businesses (listed at the link above) to receive vouchers. Poppy will then select one of the vouchers, and its owner will receive a basket of groundhog-themed goodies.

Poppy fans also have a chance to see her at one of the participating businesses. She and Shank will be randomly stopping by their partner locations throughout the week.

When Poppy isn’t working as an educational ambassador, co-starring in commercials or predicting the weather, Shank says she plays in her decked-out, two-story cage and spends a lot of time sleeping, as “most squirrels do.”

That’s right, groundhogs are “ground squirrels,” says Shank. Some other surprising groundhog facts: they can climb trees, and they’re good at swimming.

To see more adorable Poppy photos and adventures, check out her Facebook page.