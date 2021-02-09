DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Monroe County mama black bear and cubs

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — While checking out the Hanover Bald Eagles Liberty and Freedom on HDOnTap, don’t forget to check out some unbearable cuteness that is going on in Northeastern Pa.

A mama black bear and three cubs are being live-streamed as they hibernate for the winter months under a resident’s porch in Monroe County, Pa., thanks to the Pennsylvania Game Commission and HDOnTap.

The cam made its premiere back in 2019 when a mother bear and her single cub made a den in this same location. Now the live cam is back, with a new mama bear and reports of multiple cubs.

The sow and cubs are generally not a threat to the residents, nor are the bears affected by the normal human activity around this home.

hen she leaves with the cubs, she will most likely head out to the large wooded area behind the home where she’ll find a place to teach the cubs to climb and search for food.

The live video feeds are available to watch 24/7 on HDOnTap’s Pa. Bear Den page.

“HDOnTap is excited to partner with the Pennsylvania Game Commission for the bear cam’s resurgence, as we were unsure if the opportunity would arise again. Watching the female and her cub was such a joy in 2019, it quickly became our favorite cam to watch,” said Tim and Tiffany Sears of HDOnTap.

HDOnTap and Pennsylvania Game Commission work together to facilitate many wildlife cams throughout Pennsylvania. More information about Pennsylvania Black Bears and the active bear den on Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.