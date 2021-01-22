DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Rare Snowy Owl makes appearance in Cumberland County

A rare treat for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers sits in a cornfield a few miles outside of Carlisle in Cumberland County. A Snowy Owl has made its way down south to Central, Pa. For one to get one this south, it is very much a rare occurrence.

Dozens of spectators have lined up upon Trindle Road in Cumberland County this past week to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous bird.

The snowy owl is the largest owl in North America by weight. This bird spends most of its time in the Arctic but makes its way down to the United States during the winter months, but rarely do they ever come this far south.

Photographer Karen MacKay was kind enough to share her photos of the rare bird with abc27 News.