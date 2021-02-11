DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Thank You, Midstate from abc27 Photojournalist Ben Moore

Life comes at you fast and it comes with constant changes.

I find myself at a crossroads in my career; with this being my last story at abc27 News.

Some of my most favorite stories that I’ve told here is when I woke up and had no story in mind at all… and I had to go and simply find one.

My go-to spot was any of the gorgeous state parks that we are gifted within the Midstate, usually finding someone to talk to about their day… and show the simplicity of life such as fishing with your son or just camping to get away from the quarantine tine life.

Today, nobody was a round on the picture-perfect winter day and that was just fine.

This gives me a chance to say thank you to the abc27 staff for trusting me to come up with stories on a daily basis, and even more importantly your time as viewers from all around the Midstate.

My experiences here will never be forgotten, and if there is one thing that I’ve learned in this industry. It’s that there is a lot more good in this world than bad.

I ask the viewers to sometimes take a break and enjoy the little things in life, like a state park for example. The natural beauty in this area is something for all to experience.

Until then, thank you for your time.

Ben Moore, abc27 News.