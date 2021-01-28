DIGITAL ORIGINAL: USPS to release “Star Wars” themed stamps for Lucasfilm’s 50th Anniversary

This December marks LucasFilm’s 50th Anniversary, which means collectible Star Wars merchandise will be a hot commodity yet again.

USPS has just announced that they will release 10 new Star Wars related stamps to the public this spring, possibly on May the 4th.

These 10 stamps will represent the “droids” of the famous galactic universe.

This is not the first time that USPS has released Star Wars-themed stamps, and each series they put out have all become high-value, collectible items.

According to StarWars.com, the stamps are a way for Disney to raise money for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

The 10 droids consist of the classic C-3PO, R2-D2, D-O, BB-8a gonk droid, K-2SO, L3-37, IG-11, 2-1B surgical droid, and Chopper.

May the force be with you!