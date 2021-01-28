DIGITAL ORIGINAL: VITA Program offers free tax prep services as tax season gets underway

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, powered by the United Way of Lancaster County, offers free tax preparation assistance for qualifying Lancaster County residents.

VITA is “an IRS grant program that helps individuals and families who make less than $62,000 to have access to free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteers,” says Michelle Ingham, director of economic mobility at the United Way of Lancaster County.

To qualify for this assistance, individuals must also reside in Lancaster County, though Ingham says there are other VITA Programs offered in nearby counties and throughout the U.S.

In order to receive assistance from the VITA Program, taxpayers also must not receive clergy pay, not have income from farm ownership, not have rental property income, and not have income from Puerto Rico. This brief questionnaire on VITA’s website helps individuals figure out if they meet the qualifications.

On average, tax preparation costs about $200-300. Ingham says VITA’s services are important because “that’s money that we can save our clients from having to spend, and with an average income of around $25,000, that’s a significant impact.”

According to the program’s website, last year VITA volunteers completed more than 9,400 tax returns and saved Lancaster County residents more than $2,600,000 in tax preparation fees.

“We also help our clients to claim the valuable tax credits they’re eligible for [as] low-income taxpayers,” says Ingham. One such credit is the Earned Income Tax Credit, which according to the IRS website, “helps low- to moderate-income workers and families get a tax break.”

This year, VITA offers both drop-off services and completely virtual options, discussed in more detail below.

Drop-off appointments

Due to COVID-19, VITA’s typical in-person appointments had to be rethought this year. “We now have what we’re calling ‘drop-off appointments,'” says Ingham. Lancaster County residents can schedule drop-off appointments on VITA’s website or by calling 2-1-1.

Then they drive to a VITA site, where a volunteer meets them at their vehicle to collect and scan their tax documents, Ingham explains. Later, a tax preparer calls to help complete their tax returns, and finally, individuals pick up copies of their completed documents.

VITA is currently scheduling drop-off appointments through the beginning of February, and they will accept appointments until all slots in that timeframe are filled. On Feb. 15, the March/April schedule will be released.

Get Your Refund

VITA has also partnered with two other services to offer completely virtual free tax filing options. The first of these options is Get Your Refund.

With Get Your Refund, individuals can upload their documents online and receive tax preparation assistance from IRS-certified volunteers, “and then they receive their tax return electronically, and they sign it electronically,” says Ingham.

Ingham says this is “a totally safe option for people who are comfortable using their computers and with that type of process.”

My Free Taxes

A third online option: “The United Way is offering again this year, My Free Taxes,” says Ingham, adding, “The nice thing this year with My Free Taxes is there’s no income limit.”

Using My Free Taxes, individuals file their own taxes, although there is a helpline to call if they need assistance.

“I think it’s another great option for clients we normally wouldn’t have served, but who are comfortable doing their own tax return, to have a free file option,” says Ingham.