(WHTM) — If you have a dog, you may notice sometimes they will have a burst of energy and run around for seconds or minutes on end. So, why do they do this?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Frenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs), also known as zoomies are totally normal in dogs. This is when the dog has explosive energy and begins to run around, in circles, or just run back and forth.

These FRAPs are nothing to worry about, according to the AKC. A common cause for this behavior is due to an excess of energy dogs hold on to, and they let it out in one large burst.

Zoomies only last for a few seconds up to a few minutes before your pup gets tired and will lay down for a rest. Purina says that zoomies will happen less frequently as your dog gets older.

Besides dogs releasing built-up energy, FRAPs may also be caused by certain situations:

After baths Purina says that a dog might get a FRAP because they are feeling relief that they are out of the bath, or just need to dry off.

After eating If your dog is in love with food, they might get A FRAP right after they eat.

Before bed Purina says they may need to just release some energy before calling it a day.



FRAP behavior is not harmful in itself, but it can be dangerous if the dog gets a FRAP in a cluttered space, as they may run into things or lose traction if they are running on a very smooth surface. If a FRAP happens with your dog, make sure you guide the dog into an open area.

So if your dog starts to run around crazily, there is no need to worry. They are just being their own doggie self!