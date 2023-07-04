CITY OF LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 1900s home that is located within Lancaster City’s Local Historical District was recently listed for sale.

According to the listing, this red brick colonial-style home was first built back in 1920 on 142 North Lime Street. This 3,468-square-foot historical home comes equipped with four spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This three-story home boasts “a harmonious blend of timeless elegance and contemporary comfort,” according to the listing. The historical home offers an abundance of natural light through the many “divided light windows”, as well as 9-foot high ceilings throughout the home as well.

This historic home also features a remodeled kitchen that is equipped with “quartz countertops, custom soft-close cabinets, open shelving, tile backsplash, and premium stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove,” according to the listing.

This home also has multiple outdoor areas for future owners to utilize, such as a covered and uncovered patio, a balcony, and a fenced-in outdoor section as well. Additionally, future homeowners will be situated right across the street from Musser Park and just a few blocks away from the square of Downtown Lancaster – so there will always be something to do!

This historic home is part of The School District of Lancaster and it was listed by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $799,900. The listing agent for the property is Leanne Skoloda.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics