(WHTM) – Without healthy soil, the world’s food and clean water supply would be in danger, climate change would happen quicker and there would be less biodiversity which is why World Soil Day was created and is celebrated every Dec. 5.

According to Columbia University, it can take anywhere from 500 to 1,000 years for just one inch of topsoil to form. This is why it is important to take care of the soil that is already formed.

How World Soil Day came to be

According to National Today the first call for World Soil Day came in 2002 from the International Union of Soil Sciences. It was championed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej from Thailand.

However, it wasn’t until 2013 that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United States chose to endorse the holiday. It became an official holiday by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014.

Dec. 5 was chosen because it is the birthday of the late King Adulyadej. In 2019, over 100 countries hosted 560 events to celebrate World Soil Day.

How you can observe the holiday and help the cause

Composting

Composting is a great way to promote healthy soil. Consider starting to compost at your home and maybe pioneer a program in your local community.

Gardening

Growing your own garden is a positive for many reasons and one is because it will help you and others to see firsthand how important soil is to all living things.

Starting a worm farm

Worms will help with composting as they can help break down foods like egg shells, vegetable peelings and tea bags to help keep them out of landfills. Starting a worm farm is a great way to ensure your home soil is healthy.