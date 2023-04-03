PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Are you a true Pennsylvanian if you haven’t tried all of these foods at least once?

Here is a list of foods that Pennsylvania is known for, according to nomadsuveiled.com.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Scrapple

You either love it or you hate it. This Pennsylvania Dutch food has been around for centuries. You’ll usually enjoy this dish made from ground pork scraps alongside some eggs and potatoes.

Hoagies

Hoagies are well loved by nearly all Pennsylvanians because they are extremely customizable. The hoagie was believed to be born in Philadelphia during the WWI era when Italian immigrants working at shipyards began making them.

Pittsburgh Salad

The Pittsburgh Salad is a delicious combination of your regular salad ingredients, meats, and French fries. The French fries aren’t eaten on the side though, they are placed directly on top of the salad. The Pittsburgh salad was born back in the 1960s when a customer ordered a steak sandwich without the bun, but with salad and fries instead.

Stromboli

This golden crispy dough crust stuffed with melted cheese, vegetables, savory meats, and sometimes mustard, actually originated in Philadelphia. In the 1950s Italian Americans invented the dish and named it after the Stromboli volcano, which is located on the Isle of Stromboli in Italy.

Roast Pork Sandwich

This sandwich is a close contender to a Philly cheesesteak. The roast pork sandwich contains slow-roasted pork and provolone cheese. You can pick up this delicious sandwich at most places in Philly.

Philly Cheesesteak

The Philly cheesesteak can be found nationwide; however, no one makes it as good as Philly. The Philly cheesesteak consists of thinly sliced steak, variations of cheese, onions, and more on a long hoagie roll.

Pretzels

Fun fact: 80% of pretzels in the United States are produced in Pennsylvania! German immigrants brought pretzels to the United States around the 1700s and 1800s, however, the pretzel itself dates back to the Middle Ages. Many of the big Pretzel brands are based in Pennsylvania, such as Philly Pretzel Factory, Auntie Anne, Synder’s of Hanover, Herr’s, and Utz.

Tomato Pie

This dish was believed to have been brought to Philadelphia by Italian immigrants during the 19th and 20th centuries. Tomato pie is made with fluffy focaccia-like dough and the filling is made up of layers of tomato paste and seasoned with herbs and spices.

Shoo-Fly Pie

This traditional Pennsylvania Dutch treat has been around as early as the 1700s. The pie is named after the pie’s sugary ability to attract flies that you’d have to “shoo” away. It is made up of molasses with a crumbly, buttery crust and sweet filling of molasses and brown sugar.

Banana Split

This delicious treat was invented by David Strickler at Tassel Pharmacy in Latrobe, Pennsylvania back in 1904. Banana splits are made up of three scoops of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream. The flavors are drizzled with hot fudge, strawberry, and caramel sauce. It is topped with whipped cream, chopped nuts, sprinkles, a cherry, and two halves of a banana.

Honorable mention: Whoopie pies

Although this sweet treat wasn’t listed, there is suspicion that Whoopie pies originated in Lancaster County. Whoopie pies have heavy connections to the Amish community and are made up of two flavored cakes with a sweet, creamy filling or frosting sandwiched in between them.