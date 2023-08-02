(WHTM) — When you think of Pennsylvania, you may not really think of famous singers. But you would be very surprised to know that there are plenty of singers that were born in the Commonwealth.

Here are a few of the most popular singers, both living and deceased, from Pennsylvania.

Joan Jett- Wynnewood

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Joan Jett, famous for her work as the lead singer of the band Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, was born in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. The community is located west of Philadelphia and is located in both Montgomery County and Deleware County.

Joan Jett is known for some of rock ‘n’ roll’s classic hits such as I Hate Myself for Loving You, Bad Reputation, and I Love Rock n Roll.

Meek Mill- South Philadelphia

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Meek Mill is from South Philadelphia. During his teen years, he took part in rap battles and formed a rap group named The Bloodhoundz.

Mill has released five studio albums and has headlined at least three headlining tours. Mill has also had feuds with many other hip-hop artists over the last few years, including The Game, Drake, and Cassidy.

Pattie LaBelle- Philadelphia

Recording artist Patti LaBelle poses for a portrait Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

The “Godmother of Soul” was born in 1944 in Philadelphia. She rose to fame in the early 1960s, being the frontwoman of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebells as well as a girl band named Labelle in the 1960s and 1970s.

LaBelle went on to record and release 19 studio albums between 1977 and 2017. She also raised awareness of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. She has since been on Broadway and even was on the 20th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

P!NK- Doylestown

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

One of the best voices in the industry, Pink made a name for herself when she released her 2001 album Missundaztood, which sold more than 13 million copies and produced 4 hit singles.

She has sold 135 million albums worldwide and is also known for her amazing acrobatic tour style, where she has been seen flying over stadiums full of fans. Pink is also known for being outspoken on many civil rights such as LGBTQ rights.

Mac Miller- Pittsburgh

(Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Mac Miller started his career back in 2007 in the Pittsburgh hip-hop scene. He released five studio albums and one was released posthumously. His album Blue Side Park became the first independently distributed first album to top Billboard 200 since 1995

Miller struggled with drug addiction which he mentioned in some of the songs he would release. Miller died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 26 in 2018.

Chris Kirkpatrick- Clarion

(Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP Images)

Chris Kirkpatrick is best known for being one of the founding members of the 90s boy band NSYNC and is the oldest member of that group.

His work with NSYNC brought him massive fame. Even after NSYNC disbanded, Kirkpatrick still writes and produces music for many artists and founded the Chris Kirkpatrick Foundation which helps underprivileged children.

Bret Michaels – Chicora/Mechanicsburg

(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Bret Michaels was born in Chicora but was raised in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. He is best known for being the frontman of the rock band Poison, which has sold around 50 million albums worldwide. Michaels also co-wrote one of Poison’s most well-known songs Every Rose Has Its Thorn.

Trent Reznor- New Castle

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Trent Reznor is known for being the lead single for the rock band Nine Inch Nails.

Reznor was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, which is 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh and is located in Lawrence County. He has written many of the songs featured on Nine Inch Nails albums, with the band’s first album Pretty Hate Machine, being a commercial success.

Taylor Swift- West Reading

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

One of the most well-known women in music, Taylor Swift is from West Reading. Swift has had a massive impact on the music world and is known for her songwriting, reinventing herself, and much more. Swift has sold 200 million records worldwide and is the most streamed woman on Spotify. USA Today says she was the most googled woman in 2019 and musician in 2022

Swift’s latest tour, The Eras Tour is her most expansive tour ever featuring 131 shows across five continents and features a three-hour and 15-minute show.