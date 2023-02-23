PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania, like every state, has laws that keep people safe while driving. But also like every state, there are some laws that just don’t make sense.

abc27 did a story regarding four Pennsylvania laws that are just plain weird. But, now to follow up, here are five car laws that can be considered to be rather strange that you can only find in Pennsylvania.

If you are driving on a country road at night, you must stop every mile to set off a warning device and wait ten minutes for livestock to clear the road.

This one makes sense, as people should be cautious so they do not hit anything as they are driving. However, this takes the idea of a long drive to a whole new level.

A proposed law stated that if you see a horse while driving, you must cover your car with something that blends in with the countryside

This proposed law was made when created in the 1800s when cars were rare.

According to the Concord Township Historical Society, one proposed law suggested that if a driver sees a horse, they must pull way off on the side of the road, then cover their car with a tarp, canvas, or blanket that blends in with the countryside until the horse and its rider pass.

But a real law that includes horses is that you must avoid driving too closely, crowding, flashing lights, or sounding the horn and that you must slow down to a maximum speed of five miles per hour before you pass a horse and buggy.

It is illegal to buy a car on Sunday

Yes, if you bought a car on a Sunday, you are breaking the law. If you search Pennsylvania-based car dealerships, you will notice that many of them are closed.

Buyers and sellers can discuss the potential sale, but they cannot “close the sale on Sunday.” Meaning the customer will have to come in on a different day to complete the sale.

It is illegal to bring your donkey or mule on a trolley in this city

This may not be a car law, but it does include a means of transportation. This law does make sense, but does it mean that you can bring your horse or any other animal on a Pittsburgh trolley?

This Pennsylvania town does not allow you to tie your horse to a parking meter

In the town of Tarentum, regardless if you have paid for the meter or not, it is illegal to hitch your horse to the meter.

But, according to The Levin Firm, several horse boarding organizations in and around town allow you to pay to safely (and legally) house your horse friends.