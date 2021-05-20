Ford F-150 Lightning: Ford’s new electric truck can power your house

Ford just introduced a truck that has the potential to take the electric vehicle market to the mainstream.

The F-150 Lightning is Ford’s 100% electric version of their F-150, the best-selling vehicle in the United States since 1981. Pickup trucks have exploded in popularity, and Ford making their most popular truck all-electric means the country may see a sharp rise in electric vehicles very soon. Ford sold 900,000 F-150’s in 2019 alone.

Let’s start with the basics. The F-150 Lightning is expected to offer a 230-mile range on the standard-range battery option. Users can also select the extended-range battery, which will boost the range to about 300 miles per charge. The truck comes with a 32-amp Ford Mobile Charge, which allows users to charge their truck from a traditional 120V or 240V outlet, so they don’t have to seek out any special chargers. The F-150 Lightning with the extended-range battery offers a huge 563 horsepower and can go 0-60 in the mid-4 second range. Ford’s “Intelligent Range” feature will allow the truck to learn how much energy it uses in various conditions, and automatically update the range for users depending on where they’re driving.

Now for the special features: Ford is introducing its “Intelligent Backup Power” feature with the F-150 Lightning. This feature will allow users to use their truck as a backup power source for their home when there’s a power outage. When the truck is plugged in and pulling power from the grid, it can detect when the grid loses power and automatically kick on. Ford estimates the truck will be able to provide full power to homes for about three days and potentially up to ten days if users ration their power usage.

The F-150 Lightning maxes out at 10,000 pounds of towing capacity and will be able to carry a maximum of 2,000 pounds in the truck bed. The dash console is all digital, and a large 15-inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard will allow users access to all the features that the truck has to offer at the push of a button.

Users can use their smartphone as a key, allowing them to control their truck without the use of a physical key fob. Ford will be able to provide software updates over the air that users can download to access the latest feature upgrades.

Ford is also introducing “Bluecruise” to the F-150 Lightning, a feature that uses a driver-facing camera and radar technologies to allow for hands-free driving on select highways across the country. They state that this is not a full driverless experience, but it will allow users to be a little more relaxed behind the wheel.

Ford’s new truck is set to roll out in 2022, and it should be very popular with consumers. At a starting MSRP of $39,974, it mirrors the MSRP of the Tesla Model 3, one of the most popular electric vehicles on the market right now. Individuals could also be eligible for up to $7500 in tax credits with the Qualified Plug-In Electric Vehicle Tax Credit, a credit that is not available for those Tesla customers. For all the details on the Ford F-150 Lightning, click here.