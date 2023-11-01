Wrightsville (WHTM)– After 45 years in business, promoting activities on and around the lower Susquehanna River with their slogan “Go play outside!”, the owners of Shank’s Mare Outfitters have announced they are retiring, and say “by the end of this year, Shank’s Mare as you know it today will close.”

Steve and Liz Winand made the announcement on their website and Facebook page on October 31.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

They opened the business in 1978 on Queen Street in York, selling canoes, skis, hiking, and backpacking gear, emphasizing “self-propelled activities”, as Liz Winand put it. They moved shop twice before arriving at their current location south of Wrightsville in 1997. “It’s a 130-year-old general store, located by the Susquehanna and Tidewater Canal,” says Liz Winand. Like any old building, it needs upkeep, but she says “It has good bones.”

They continued their emphasis on outdoor activities, as pastimes like kayaking, windsurfing, and stand-up paddleboarding joined earlier ways to “Play outside.”

They also moved into planned excursions, including rentals, tours, lessons, and especially school field trips. “Exposing over 30,000 kids to the wonder and importance of nature has been one of our greatest personal gratifications,” they said in their announcement.

Over the years they developed a symbiotic relationship with the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. The association will take ownership of the property and continue the educational programs.

As for the store itself, Liz Winand says it will close on December 24, 2023. It’s a decision they describe as “Bittersweet”, but in their statement, they say “We can not thank everyone enough…customers, staff, and suppliers for working with and supporting us over the past 45+ years. Hope to see you on the trails and on the water.”

As for Steve and Liz, she says they plan to go play outdoors themselves. “My husband and I purchased a small travel trailer and we are going to do the National Park tour that we have never had time to enjoy!”