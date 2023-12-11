(WHTM) – The holiday season is upon us which means there will be lots of traveling as family and friends reunite. However, if you are a plant parent before you catch your flight you should make preparations to ensure your plants survive your vacation.

The good news

Because it is winter most plants don’t need much watering. If you are only gone for a week or two, most plants will be okay during the colder months without watering. They might look a little less “lively” and green when you return, but they shouldn’t be dead.

This is not the case for the summer. When the warmer months return you will likely need to ask a neighbor or relative to take care of your plants while you are gone.

Here’s how to keep your plants alive while you’re gone

Water

Give your plants a thorough soaking before you leave, but be sure that the water drains before you leave the plant. Leaving a plant sitting in water can lead to root rot and other problems.

As mentioned, depending on the season or duration of your vacation you might not have to do anything else. One option to ensure your plants have a continuous water supply is to purchase watering globes. To use them, fill the globe up to the “neck” point of the globe and place it slightly at an angle into the soil. Be careful to ensure it does not immediately drain after its insertion and that it is not blocked from draining due to soil pieces blocking the “neck”.

Another way to ensure your plants have water is to place your plant into a plate or saucer with water. The plant can take up the water it needs through the holes in the bottom of its pot gradually.

Light

Each plant has its own light requirements, but a good rule to follow when leaving is to place plants in a location where they will receive partial light all day. This way, plants are less likely to get burned but they should still receive an adequate amount of light needed for photosynthesis.

For example, leave your plants in a corner beside a window. If the window normally has a curtain, leave it open while you are gone and the plants will receive the natural cycle of sun.

However, to avoid shock, it may be best to keep plants somewhere where they receive the same amount of light they are used to.

Food

Winter is the time of year when you can stop fertilizing plants or switch to a specific fertilizer that is made to give plants the correct nutrients during their slow-growing season. If you are headed to visit family for Christmas, you don’t need to worry about fertilizing your plants. When warmer weather rolls around again, you may need to recruit someone to keep up your fertilizing schedule while you are gone.

When you return

Assess the situation when you come back home and continue your regular watering schedule. It’s best to give your plant a drink in the morning, so avoid the urge to water your plant if you return at night.

If there are leaves that have turned brown and crunchy, pluck those off. Remove any dead leaves that have fallen to the soil as well. If there are yellow leaves, the plant has either received too little or too much water. If you were on vacation, the latter is probably likely. Nurse the leaves back to green by giving them water as soon as possible in the morning and resuming regular watering.

Make sure to clean off your plants because they likely accumulated a lot of dust while you were gone. Dust can block plants from receiving light and during the winter plants are already receiving less so keeping them clear is crucial. Dusting can be done by gently wiping plants with a wet paper towel.