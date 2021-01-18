GoPuff App to deliver COVID-19 test to your doorstep

The convenient Delivery App GoPuff was introduced to the Harrisburg area about a year ago, and can now deliver a Covid-19 Test straight to your doorstep along with a bottle of Mountain Dew and Doritos.

Under the “health” tab in the GoPuff App or website; customers can order a test from Purlab for $129.99. It is covered by most insurance carriers with a full reimbursement. GoPuff and Purlab have partnered up with each other to make this happen.

The test involves sending saliva back to the lab, and test results can be given as fast as 24-72 hours later. The world continues to adapt as the worldwide pandemic continues.

Locally, GoPuff is available only in the Harrisburg area.