(WHTM) – Maybe you were given a holiday plant as a gift for Christmas or you decided to decorate with poinsettias for your holiday party. However the festive plant made its way into your home, it is now time to take care of it.

If you want to keep these plants alive throughout the holiday season and beyond, here’s how to do so.

Poinsettia

Poinsettias can survive well past the holiday season. If taken care of properly, you will have a vibrant, red poinsettia in time for next year’s festivities without having to purchase another plant.

Light and temperature

If your poinsettia is inside, it needs bright light every day. East, south or west-facing windows are best. If the poinsettia is outside it requires partial sun for 4 to 6 hours a day.

Poinsettias require consistent temperature; don’t place it somewhere near heat sources or where it is exposed to a draft. Inside, poinsettias like the temperature to be 65-70 degrees Fahrenheit. If poinsettias experience freezing temperatures, they will die.

Water

Keep the soil moist and water when the soil feels dry. Do not overwater.

Fertilizer

Only begin fertilizing when new growth appears, so not during the holiday season. Use a household plant fertilizer and apply half the recommended dose mixed with water. Do this every 3-4 weeks.

Transplanting and reblooming

When spring and early summer hit, your poinsettia will need to be moved into a bigger container or placed into a place in your garden that receives partial sun. Poinsettias need a mixture of regular soil and organic items like peat moss. After moving it, give your poinsettia a good drink of water.

If you want to see the red brackets (leaves) on the poinsettia return next season there are steps you can take. If there are any new brackets on New Year’s Day, fertilize the plant. In March, cut off any fading or dried-out parts of the poinsettia. If the roots are showing, add more potting soil.

On Memorial Day, to encourage more growth, cut off two to three inches of branches. Memorial Day is also a good time to transplant the poinsettia to its new pot. June is a good time to move the plant outside if you are choosing to do so.

In July, move the plant to a location where it receives full sun and cut it back again. Increase the amount of fertilizer during this time. Around Labor Day, move it back inside to a place where it will get six or more hours of direct light. Decrease the fertilizer once you see more growth during this time.

Around Sept. 21 start giving your poinsettia 16 hours of complete darkness by placing it in a closet or a basement and 8 hours of bright light during the day. The plant can not be exposed to any amount of light during the 16 hours. The plant still needs to be watered and fertilized, but apply less fertilizer than normal.

Thanksgiving marks when this alternating light/dark routine can end and the plant should go back to receiving six or more hours of sun every day. Begin giving it less water and fertilizer during this time.

If you follow this schedule throughout the year, you can keep your poinsettia for multiple years.

Christmas cactus

Light and temperature

A Christmas cactus needs 4 to 6 hours of partial light every day. To promote flowering, give your Christmas cactus about 12 hours of complete darkness at night. The plant prefers temperatures to be between 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 80 degrees Fahrenheit during its growing period.

Water

Let the soil dry out between watering.

Fertilizer

In spring and summer, give the Christmas cactus half-strength fertilizer. Once it hits September, pause the fertilization.

If you want your Christmas cactus to produce more stems, try growing it as a hanging plant.

Amaryllis

Light and temperature

During the Christmas season, an Amaryllis will have winter blooms. To make these blooms last longer, place the Amaryllis somewhere where it will be exposed to cooler temperatures around 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Give it partial light.

In the spring and summer, your amaryllis can be moved back outside. Gradually move the plant from a shady area to a brighter area. Eventually, give it at least 6 hours of sun a day. It does not need to be planted in the ground and is fine on the porch.

In the fall, bring your Amaryllis inside before the first frost of the season. Place it in the sunniest part of your home.

Water

Keep the soil, which should be a potting mix, moist, but not overly saturated. Be sure not to wet the bulb above the soil.

Food

Give your Amaryllis plant food every 7-14 days. It will need food as well in the spring and summer.

Christmas bloom

To time it right for your Amaryllis to bloom around Christmas, your Amaryllis should be brought inside in the summer in a spot with lots of sun. Don’t feed it or water it during this time. When the plant starts to yellow, cut off the yellowing items and place it in a cool, dark area. Leave it here for 8-10 weeks. This rest time should start in early September

Once its rest period is over, probably in late October, place it in a warm and sunny location and give it a decent amount of water.

Rosemary

Light and temperature

Rosemary should be grown in a pot and moved inside for the winter. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, It is hardy down to 15 degrees farnheit. Rosemary needs at least 6 hours of direct sunlight, so place it in the sunniest area of your home.

Water

Allow rosemany to dry out before watering it and do not overwater it.

Fertilizer

If the Rosemary is in the ground, it doesn’t need fertilizer. Inside in a pot it will need fertilizer when it blooms, which is in the late spring/early summer.

Rosemary can last for up to five years if it is prunned every year before the spring growing period.

Holly

Light and temperature

Holly bushes should be planted in well-drained and slightly acidic soil that receives full sun according to Gardening Know How. Holly is very hardy however.

Water

Newly planted holly bushes need to be watered every day the first week and then twice a week for a months afterwards. After it is established, it will not need to be watered unless your area goes through a drought.

Fertilizer

Holly bushes only need to be fertilized once a year