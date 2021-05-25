Haircut fundraiser planned to assist families affected by Carlisle barbershop shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A haircutting fundraiser is being held from Wednesday, May 26 to Sunday, May 30 at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle to help raise money for the families affected by the shooting that took place inside of the shop on Saturday, May 22.

All proceeds from haircuts will be donated to the family of Kendell Cook, who was killed in the shooting. Proceeds will also be donated to help cover medical bills for Anthony White, who was also involved in the incident but survived.

Many other businesses in downtown Carlisle will also be holding fundraisers this weekend. Appointments for haircuts are not needed for this event.

Carlisle Police are still searching for Michael Baltimore, the main suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on Baltimore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.