Happy Birthday, CCC!
(WHTM) — It was perhaps the most popular and successful of all the programs Franklin Delano Roosevelt established to fight the Great Depression. 2023 marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC.
The Great Depression, triggered by a stock market crash in 1929, reached its highest levels of unemployment in 1933. About 24.9% of the total workforce was unemployed, which translates to about 12,830,000 people. That would be equivalent to about 41,378,00 people today.
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here
1933 was also the year Franklin Delano Roosevelt became President. Roosevelt came into office with a number of ideas to put people back to work, including one he’d tried out at the state level. As Governor of New York, he’d established reforestation and conservation efforts, hiring the unemployed to do the work. Similar programs sprang up in other states, including a program instituted by Governor Gifford Pinchot in Pennsylvania. Roosevelt decided to take these conservation efforts, and the jobs they generated, nationwide.
Roosevelt was sworn in on March 4, 1933. On March 31, Congress passed the Emergency Conservation Work Act authorizing the CCC. Roosevelt set a goal of having 250,000 men in CCC camps by the end of July. He appointed Robert Fechner, vice president of the International Association of Machinists as director, with representatives of the Secretaries of War, Labor, Agriculture, and Interior serving on an Advisory Council.
The Army was involved because it was the government organization with the skill and experience to move men in large groups and large distances. Large facilities were set up to accommodate them. The Army supervised the camps, the Labor Department recruited the men, and the Interior and Agriculture Departments planned the projects.
The men at the camps (sorry, no women) had to be single and between 18 and 25. They got three meals a day, clothing (leftover WW I army uniforms at first), and would be paid $30 a month, $25 of which would be sent to their families. (This got a lot of much-needed money circulating around the country, and made a huge difference for families receiving it.)
The CCC council pulled off the seemingly impossible. By July 1, 1933, they’d recruited 250,000 men. By the end of 1935, there were over 2,650 camps operating in all 48 states as well as the territories of Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Thanks to Governor Pinchot, Pennsylvania already had plans for camps. As a result, the state had 151 camps, the second highest in the nation after California. (There were some 20 camps in Lancaster, Lebanon, York, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Mifflin Counties.)
Between 1933 and 1942, 2.5 million CCC enrollees across the country planted an estimated three billion trees, erected 3,470 fire towers, built 97,000 miles of fire roads, built or cleared campgrounds and trails, did erosion, flood, tree disease and insect control, and spent 4,235,000 man-days fighting fires.
But early on administrators realized that when the CCC workers returned to regular life, there weren’t going to be many jobs available using the job skills they acquired. In 1937 a bill that extended the CCC for three years also included a provision to set aside 10 hours a week for education or vocational training. As a result, more than 40,000 illiterate men learned to read and write. A CCC enrollee could learn useful skills like typing, and even earn a high school diploma.
But in 1939 World War 2 broke out in Europe. American industry was powering up, the unemployment rate was dropping, and men who might have gone into the CCC were finding better-paying jobs. Then America entered the war after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Suddenly federal projects not directly supporting the war effort came under scrutiny. In 1942 Congress cut the funding, and the CCC was no more.
But the CCC idea is still with us. In 1993 Congress created the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) for young men and women ages 16-24. They work in teams on projects throughout the nation relating to the environment and education-and keeping alive the traditions of the Civilian Conservation Corps.
To see a list of Pennsylvania CCC camps, click here.
To see an map of Pennsylvania CCC camps, click here.
To view a video of CCC crews working in Pennsylvania, click here.
And if you go walking on a trail in one of our state parks, keep in mind it could have been built by CCC crews almost 90 years ago.