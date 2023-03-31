Happy Birthday, CCC!

(WHTM) — It was perhaps the most popular and successful of all the programs Franklin Delano Roosevelt established to fight the Great Depression. 2023 marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC.

The Great Depression, triggered by a stock market crash in 1929, reached its highest levels of unemployment in 1933. About 24.9% of the total workforce was unemployed, which translates to about 12,830,000 people. That would be equivalent to about 41,378,00 people today.

1933 was also the year Franklin Delano Roosevelt became President. Roosevelt came into office with a number of ideas to put people back to work, including one he’d tried out at the state level. As Governor of New York, he’d established reforestation and conservation efforts, hiring the unemployed to do the work. Similar programs sprang up in other states, including a program instituted by Governor Gifford Pinchot in Pennsylvania. Roosevelt decided to take these conservation efforts, and the jobs they generated, nationwide.

Roosevelt was sworn in on March 4, 1933. On March 31, Congress passed the Emergency Conservation Work Act authorizing the CCC. Roosevelt set a goal of having 250,000 men in CCC camps by the end of July. He appointed Robert Fechner, vice president of the International Association of Machinists as director, with representatives of the Secretaries of War, Labor, Agriculture, and Interior serving on an Advisory Council.

Over 1,800 recruits line up for their noon-day meal at the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp at Fort Slocum, N.Y., on April 9, 1933. The federal agency, CCC, established as part of the New Deal program initiated by the U.S. president provides employment and training for nearly 250,000 young men during the depression. (AP Photo)

Recruits for the Civilian Conservation Corps are shown passing through an Army chow line on Pier 5, Jan. 2, 1935 at South Ferry in New York City. (AP Photo)

With 3,500 new members of the Civilian Conservation Corps in Camp Dix, N.J., one of the most important items of equipment was shoes. Sergeant Joe Elliott is measuring them foot by foot, April 17,1935. (AP Photo/Tom Sande)

Part of the compulsory training intensified in the camps is calisthenics, shown July 10, 1940. Supervised exercise, plus daily outdoor work in the national forests and parks keep these boys in excellent condition. They would be better fit to stand the hardships of warfare than the average citizen. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Captain Charles E. Wilson, right, company commander of Camp F-24 of the CCC near Laurel, Miss., inspects alignment of his boys who are being trained as specialists in case of national emergency, July 10, 1940. The boys are trained in skilled operation of trucks, tractors, tanks, communications, first aid, observation, map reading, telegraphy, radio, construction, bridge and road building and stringing barbed wire. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Two men are shown studying drafting as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in Mount Hermon, La., March 26, 1937. They are working on farm maps. (AP Photo)

Capt. Leo Donovan, U.S. Army officer, gives a word of caution to newly arrived forest army at Luray, Va., that they must guard against accidental fires from cigarettes while working in the woods, April 18, 1933. The group, known as Forestry Camp No. 1, is ready for work in George Washington National Park, near Luray. (AP Photo)

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) is a public work relief program for unemployed young men age 18-24, providing unskilled manual labor related to the conservation and development of natural resources in rural areas of the United States. Here, a group erects a fence, July 26, 1940. (AP Photo)

Men in blue uniforms, Civilian Conservation Corps workers, plant 15,000,000 trees across the wastelands of southern Mississippi, April 11, 1940. They are part of the United Forest Service which will re-establish forests destroyed by logging and lumbering operations decades ago. (AP Photo)

The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) is a public work relief program for unemployed young men age 18-24, providing unskilled manual labor related to the conservation and development of natural resources in rural areas of the United States, July 26, 1940. (AP Photo)

This is the entrance to Camp Meriwether of the Civilian Conservation corps at Warm Springs, Ga., shown in 1933. President Roosevelt spends much of his leisure time at Warm Springs and has been able to observe how his experiment in remedying unemployment is working. Here, formerly unemployed men work on reforestations, beautification and highway construction projects. (AP Photo)

Members of Camp George H. Dern in Virginia, one of the five Civilian Conservation Corps camps President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited, Aug. 12, 1933, serenade the chief executive on his arrival with stringed instruments. The camp is composed principally of men from the mountain sections. (AP Photo)

President Franklin D. Roosevelt happily waits for food to be served as he and his party seated themselves at the mess table at Camp Fechner at Big Meadows, Va., Aug. 12, 1933, one of the five Civilian Conservation Corps camps he visited. At left is Secretary of the Interior Harold L. Ickes. (AP Photo)

The Tea Room building that was built by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps. in the Gambrill State Park in Frederick, Md., is seen Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2004. The CCC was a depression-era jobs program created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that employed more than three million men from 1933-1942. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner

This May 13, 2017 photo shows the Sunrise Amphitheater on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder, Colo. The circular stage with seating was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and is a popular site for weddings. It offers expansive views of the city below. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

The Army was involved because it was the government organization with the skill and experience to move men in large groups and large distances. Large facilities were set up to accommodate them. The Army supervised the camps, the Labor Department recruited the men, and the Interior and Agriculture Departments planned the projects.

The men at the camps (sorry, no women) had to be single and between 18 and 25. They got three meals a day, clothing (leftover WW I army uniforms at first), and would be paid $30 a month, $25 of which would be sent to their families. (This got a lot of much-needed money circulating around the country, and made a huge difference for families receiving it.)

The CCC council pulled off the seemingly impossible. By July 1, 1933, they’d recruited 250,000 men. By the end of 1935, there were over 2,650 camps operating in all 48 states as well as the territories of Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Thanks to Governor Pinchot, Pennsylvania already had plans for camps. As a result, the state had 151 camps, the second highest in the nation after California. (There were some 20 camps in Lancaster, Lebanon, York, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Mifflin Counties.)

Between 1933 and 1942, 2.5 million CCC enrollees across the country planted an estimated three billion trees, erected 3,470 fire towers, built 97,000 miles of fire roads, built or cleared campgrounds and trails, did erosion, flood, tree disease and insect control, and spent 4,235,000 man-days fighting fires.

But early on administrators realized that when the CCC workers returned to regular life, there weren’t going to be many jobs available using the job skills they acquired. In 1937 a bill that extended the CCC for three years also included a provision to set aside 10 hours a week for education or vocational training. As a result, more than 40,000 illiterate men learned to read and write. A CCC enrollee could learn useful skills like typing, and even earn a high school diploma.

But in 1939 World War 2 broke out in Europe. American industry was powering up, the unemployment rate was dropping, and men who might have gone into the CCC were finding better-paying jobs. Then America entered the war after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Suddenly federal projects not directly supporting the war effort came under scrutiny. In 1942 Congress cut the funding, and the CCC was no more.

But the CCC idea is still with us. In 1993 Congress created the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) for young men and women ages 16-24. They work in teams on projects throughout the nation relating to the environment and education-and keeping alive the traditions of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

And if you go walking on a trail in one of our state parks, keep in mind it could have been built by CCC crews almost 90 years ago.