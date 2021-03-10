Harrisburg 1920s landmark undergoes major renovation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hudson Building at 6th Street and Maclay Streets has been a Harrisburg landmark since the 1920s. For the last twenty years, it’s been a landmark for urban decay.

The building faced hard luck from the beginning. It was supposed to be twelve stories tall; but then the Great Depression hit, construction ground to a halt, and only three floors were ever completed.

Over the decades, a series of tenants came and went. It spent the last two decades abandoned and deteriorating.

But now it has a new owner, and will soon have a new life. Adam Maust of A Mighty Group Holdings L.L.C. showed us step one of the reconstruction–deconstruction. The entire structure is being gutted down to the bare concrete. Then rebuilding starts. Under the grime–a very solid structure.

“Really, this building is a fortress,” said Maust. “It was built to last a long time and be way taller than it is now. And that’s one of the reasons I purchased it, because it’s in such good shape even though it’s been idle for twenty years.”

Maust says he hopes to have renovations done by the end of this year, and be welcoming tenants–and the public-in 2022.