(WHTM) — It’s time to get outdoors with the summer weather and that means more exercise for you and your dog!

There are numerous dog parks in Pennsylvania, but did you know that some of the best ones are in the Midstate area? abc27 has complied a list of the top dog parks in the state, according to BringFido’s website:

Beau’s Dream Dog Park at Buchanan Park (Lancaster County)

The dog park has an area for large and small dogs and has splash pads, a tunnel on the small dog side and a tree that launches tennis balls on the large dogs side. This park is just one of three in the United States built by Beneful’s Dream Team of DIY network star Jason Cameron, pet expert Arden Moore and Interior Design Star Nate Berkus.

BringFido rating – 4.4 out of 5

TripAdvisor rating – 4.5 out of 5

Location: 901 Buchanan Avenue, Lancaster

Bubba’s Happy Tails Dog Park (Cumberland County)

Known as a major part of the Shippensburg Township Park, the Happy Tails Dog Park has a large dog area and a small dog area with plenty of room for unleashed dogs to get some exercise and play. A list of their rules can be found online.

BringFido rating – 4.8 out of 5

Location: 304 Britton Road, Shippensburg

Canine Meadows (York County)

Dogs do not have to be on a leash at the Canine Meadows dog park which is located in the John Rudy County Park. The park offers three different enclosed areas for dogs to play in. Their rules can also be found online.

BringFido rating – 4.8 out of 5

Location – 400 Mundis Race Road, York

Dog Park at Oakside Community Park (Adams County)

Dogs are invited to come play at the Oakside Community Park’s dog park where there are two areas for large and small dogs and canines do not have to remain leashed. There is agility equipment for dogs to run and play on, along with waste stations and benches. Rules for this dog park are online at the park’s website.

BringFido rating – 5 out of 5

Location: 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville

Norlo Dog Park (Franklin County)

This dog park is on a historic farm that is more than 140 acres in size that also offers a section for small and large dogs. The dog park is completely fenced in and dogs do not have to wear a leash while inside but must have a collar on.

BringFido rating – 5 out of 5

Location: 3050 Lincoln Way E, Fayetteville

Ephrata Unleashed Dog Park (Lancaster County)

The Ephrata dog park is run by the borough and offers dogs 40,000 square feet of space to run and enjoy themselves. There are three separate areas for toy, small and large dogs. The park is filled with water fountains, ramps, benches and waste stations.

BringFido rating – 5 out of 5

Location: 160 Old Mill Road, Ephrata

These are just some of the top-rated dog parks a bigger list can be found online at BringFido’s website.