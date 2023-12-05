(WHTM) – Plants are staples in Christmas tradition, especially the iconic Christmas tree, but many other plants are synonymous with the holiday season. Each of these festive plants has a unique story of how they became intertwined with Christmas.

Mistletoe

There are a couple of legends surrounding the origin story of mistletoe according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

The first is that the grandson of the Norse god Thor, Baldur, was overcome with a great fear of all plants and animals, certain that they all wanted to kill him. Baldur’s wife and mother asked every living thing to promise not to hurt Baldur and all agreed. Baldur was free and celebrating when he was shot in the chest with an arrow made from mistletoe wood, the one species his wife and mother forgot.

The mistletoe arrow killed Baldur and people began hanging mistletoe as a reminder to never forget the plant. The kissing underneath supposedly came as a way to pause and remember.

Another legend says the tradition comes from the druids. Some say the druids hung it above doors for luck and others state it was hung for fertility.

According to the Smithsonian, Mistletoe began when it evolved from Sandalwood. Sandalwood had to find a way to survive in the darkness of forests crowded with trees blocking the light. To survive, sandalwood evolved to have green leaves to make enough sugar to survive. Thus, came mistletoe which evolved to grow on the branches of trees.

However, mistletoe seeds would fall to the ground, back at the bottom of the tree. With the help of birds, the seeds were carried to where the birds sat which was back on the trees.

According to the Smithsonian, kissing under the mistletoe represents the evolutionary history of the plant such as the kiss of seeds from the bird and the closeness of the mistletoe growing on the branches.

Holly

According to Michigan State University, Holly has played an important role in many cultures throughout history. The first noted use of holly was in northern Europe when it was considered a very important plant to the Pagans. However, they weren’t the only group to hold Holly in high regard.

Druids decorated their heads with holly when they went into the forest for ceremonies. The Roman god Saturn is always depicted with Holly because it was considered Saturn’s sacred plant. Romans would use Holly as an offering to Saturn during the festival of Saturnalia.

The connection to Christmas comes from Christians using holly on their doors to prevent ghosts from attacking on Holy Days, such as Christmas, because that is when they were most likely to attack. This is why holly is commonly used in wreaths.

Poinsettias

Poinsettias were discovered near Taxco, Mexico and cultivated by the Aztec Indians who regarded the plant as a symbol of purity. According to the Univerisity of Illinois, they called them cuetlaxochitl, meaning “mortal flower that perishes and withers like all that is pure.”

They used the symbolic plant to make dye for textiles and cosmetics along with some medical remedies.

After the conquest, Spanish Francisian priests started using the poinsettia in the Fiesta of Santa Pesebre nativity procession in the 17th century because of the color of the plant and the plant blooming time coincided with their celebration.

The first United States ambassador to Mexico, Joel Roberts Poinsett, introduced the plants to the U.S. in 1825. When he visited Taxco he liked the poinsettia and had some sent to Greenville, South Carolina where he lived. He had a botanist propagate the plants and give them to gardeners and friends.

Nurseryman Robert Buist eventually got the plant and began to sell them a few years later. Eventually, Albert and Paul Ecke started growing Poinsettias in the 1920s in Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Now, the Paul Ecke Ranch in Encinitas, California is the major grower of poinsettia plants to supply cuttings to many commercial growers.

The poinsettia was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett in 1833 and December 12, Poinsett’s death date in 1851, is National Poinsettia Day.

Christmas Cactus

According to the University of Arkansas, flowering cacti such as the Christmas cactus and the Thanksgiving cactus were created by William Buckley in Rio de Janeiro around 1840. The genus Schlumbergera has different blooming times, which dictate its name. If it blooms in November it is considered a Thanksgiving Cactus. If it blooms in December it is a Christmas cactus.

According to the UC Master Gardeners of Bute County, Christmas cacti have been exchanged as gifts for the holidays since the latter part of the 19th century.

Amaryllis

According to Gardening Know How, amaryllis is tied to religion because Amaryllis popped out of St. Joseph’s staff, which was why he was chosen to be the Virgin Mary’s husband. It’s popular today because it is low maintenance and easy to care for in the winter months.

Rosemary

Rosemary is popular at Christmastime because it looks like a miniature Christmas tree, making it perfect to adorn tables for Christmas dinner. According to McDonald Garden Center, the legend is that the Virgin Mary spread out a blue cloak she was wearing over a rosemary bush so she could rest. It had white plants and when she woke up the flowers were blue. It became called the Rose of Mary.