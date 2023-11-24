(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is known for multiple snack brands and creations and one of those snack companies is Tastykake.

Pennsylvania is home to the “Snack Food Capital of the World” and the “Chocolate Capital of the United States,” so the Keystone State knows a thing or two about snack foods.

Tastykake started in 1914 when Philip Baur and Herbert Morris created the Tasty Baking Company.

According to Tastykake, Baur’s father owned a baking company in Pittsburgh but sold the company and part of the sale was that no member of the Baur family could open a bakery within 100 miles of Pittsburgh.

So, when Philip decided to open his baking company he decided to go as far east in Pennsylvania as they could, Philadelphia.

The Tasty Baking Company building would be in Philadelphia’s Germantown.

The first item made at the Tasty Baking Company was a loaf cake with icing and upon the success of these cakes, Morris wanted a name for them.

Morris and Baur would get some assistance from Morris’s wife when she tried one of the cakes and said, “What a tasty cake,” according to Tastykake.

But why did Morris and Baur decide on a “K” instead of the normal “C” in “cake?”

According to Tastykake, that remains a mystery.

Tastykake would be forced to move locations due to the high demand for their snacks thus moving them to Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia.

Tastykake used a horse and wagon to deliver the product around the Philadelphia area.

When World War II occurred, Tastykake decided to send some of its products overseas, which helped grow the product.

Sales would begin to decline in the 1950s which forced Tastykake to use an automated production model.

According to the Pennsylvania Center for the Book, this decision would cost Tastykake $8 million, but in the end, the risk was worth the reward as the sales would increase by 60%.

Tastykake would continue to grow in the 1960s, at one point sales would hit $40 million.

Philadelphia wasn’t the only place Tastykake was hitting. In the 1980s, Tastykake would expand distribution which reached as far west as Ohio and from New England to Florida.

Today, Tastykake would need to move locations again which resulted in them moving to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

In 2011, Tastykake would be sold for $34 million to Flowers Foods.

Tastykake makes the following products:

Krimpets

Kandy Kakes

Honey Buns

Donuts

Cupcakes

Juniors

Bars

Pies

For a full list of Tastykake products, visit the Tastykake website.