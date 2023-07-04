WHTM — Every year, millions of Americans gather together to celebrate our country on the Fourth of July by launching fireworks into the sky; but how are these fireworks made, and how are the different colors created?

Luckily for residents of the Midstate, abc27 news has the answers for you!

Fireworks 101:

The explosive materials and other chemicals that make up your everyday aerial firework are usually condensed into what is referred to as a ‘shell’, which is the main part of a firework. According to the Ontario Science Centre, this shell is then loaded into a tube, which is known as a ‘mortar’, that helps to guide and launch the shell into the sky.

The base of the shell is equipped with a fuse and when that fuse is lit, the heat travels along the fuse until it reaches the bottom of the shell. This then ignites what is referred to as a ‘lift charge’, which is comprised of black powder at the bottom of the shell, according to the Ontario Science Centre.

Once this lift charge is ignited, the black powder creates hot gases, accompanied by a lot of energy, which then launches the shell high into the sky.

Let there be light:

Most people may have already had a general idea of how the firework itself is launched and what components make up a firework, but how do the different colors and reactions get created?

In addition to the base black powder that helps to propel the shell into the sky, the shell is also filled with small pellets, which are known as stars. According to the Ontario Science Center, once the shell reaches a certain height, a secondary fuse, referred to as a ‘timed fuse’, then ignites a ‘burst charge’. This burst charge then sets off a chain reaction amongst the stars, giving us the annual light show that we all look forward to!

Now the beautiful red, white, and blues can’t just explode into the sky on their own – this is where pyrotechnicians get the chance to work their magic by combining different chemicals and metals to produce a desired effect.

According to the United States Geological Survey, there are seven main chemicals and metals that are utilized to create the colors that we see when a firework explodes.

Here is a list of the different colors and the chemicals that create them:

Red – Strontium, which is an alkaline earth metal is the most utilized element for creating deep red colors. This chemical is also utilized in signaling, oil and gas production, and in ceramic magnets. Yellow – The bright yellows are created by using Sodium. This chemical is also utilized to manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Orange – Orange colors are created by mixing Strontium and Sodium together. Green – Barium is used to create green colors and it is also used in medicine and oil and gas production. Blue – The bright blues that you see in the sky are created using the metal Copper on its own. Copper is one of the oldest metals used by humans and is also used heavily in electronics and power generation. Purple – Purple is created using a mix of Strontium and Copper. Greys & White – Grey and white colors in fireworks are created by mixing different amounts of Titanium, Zirconium, and Magnesium.

Now that you know how fireworks are made and what chemicals and metals create the different colors, you can now enjoy this year’s light show, while also appreciating the complexity of what you looking up at!

Have a happy Fourth of July, Central Pennsylvania!