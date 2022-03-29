GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Devil’s Den at Gettysburg National Military Park is getting a renovation. Work on rehabilitating the trails at one of the park’s best-known sites began on March 21.

“There are a number of layers to this project,” Jason Martz, Information Specialist at the park, said. “We’ll be replacing old worn-out paths, we’re dealing with serious erosion projects that have occurred over the years.”

We went to the park to see how things were going. While we were there, a truck arrived to replace the project’s dumpster, which was filled with chunks of old path material. At this point the construction project is focused on deconstruction, ripping out the old pathways. As the old material gets moved out, new material gets brought in. Large granite blocks are sitting in the parking lot, soon to be used for new steps on the trails. They’re specially treated for better traction.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“They’ve had a thermal or flash application applied to them, which means simply they have been very roughed up, and have become a very sturdy, a very safe platform even when wet,” explains Martz.

At the top of Devil’s Den four cannons marked the location where Union artillery tried to stop a Confederate advance. They’re sitting out this engagement.

“Our staff had moved the four cannons of Smith’s Battery that were here at the top of the hill, and they will be returned when the project is complete,” Martz said.

One of the major causes of erosion around Devil’s den is what is called social trails. These are pathways made by visitors looking for shortcuts between parts of the den. The park has plans for them.

“In the areas where social trails have been created and the erosion is worse,” Martz said. “We’re going to revegetate those areas, to cut down on the creation of future social trails.”

While work is visible at Devil’s Den, progress is also being made behind the scenes at the other big renovation project in the area, Little Round Top. Devil’s Den and Little Roundtop share many of the same problems-worn out pathways and social trails contributing to erosion. At this point, they’re working on the bidding process for that project. This means they can’t pinpoint an exact date when they will start the project yet, but they have they’ve narrowed it down. “We’re not expecting Little Round Top to get started until at least May or June,” Martz said.

Work at Devil’s Den should wrap up in about five to six months.

“The new and improved Devil’s Den,” Martz said. “Is going to have the same feel and look as the old Devil’s Den. The only changes are going to be safety, the safety is going to improve, the trail system going through Devi’s Den is going to be greatly improved, and the social trails will have been eliminated by the vegetation.”