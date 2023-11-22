(WHTM) — With the latter half of fall already here, many trees are in the process of losing or have lost all of their leaves. Many of these leaves can land on our cars and then onto our roads, and when these get wet, they can pose a danger to drivers.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration (NHSA), as the leaves fall from the trees, they can block the sight of the pavement and obstacles that could be either on the road or in the road, such as potholes.

The NHSA has said that driving on wet leaves can be just as dangerous as driving on ice.

For example, if you are driving at 45 miles per hour, you would need 80 feet of roadway to slow down to a stop on a road with normal conditions. However, if you are driving that same speed on a roadway with wet leaves, you will need at least 200 feet to stop.

The reason why wet leaves are dangerous is because of the film of water that covers the top of the leaves, just as it does when it comes to ice. Car tires are not very effective when they are on top of water.

There are a few things you can do to avoid the danger of driving on wet leaves.

Reduce your speed The slower you go, the more time you have to slow down.

Keep your distance from other drivers This way if you do end up skidding on leaves, you will not risk hitting the car in front of you

Make sure you have good tread on your tires Tire tread can help move channel the water away from the tires since less water means more traction.



The main thing is to never slam on your brakes if you start to feel your car lose traction, as it only will increase the slide. the NHSA says you should point your wheels in the direction you want to go.