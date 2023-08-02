(WHTM) — Unfortunately, scammers are present throughout the world. Whether they are by phone or through a computer, a scammer uses many different ways to get you to give them money.

So, how can you tell if something is a scam or not?

The Highspire Borough Police Department offers tips and signs to be on the lookout for if you think you may be getting scammed.

Scammers like to pretend to be from a familiar organization or agency. This can be the FBI, Social Security Administration, and others. They may have seals, logos, and signatures to replicate an official email from these departments or offices.

The police department states that scammers could mention a problem or a prize. For example, the scammer can say that your social security number or important information was involved in a crime or something similar.

Scammers love to pressure their victims to act fast, and they may threaten you with legal action or say that an arrest warrant may be issued for you if you do not comply with what they want.

Police say that the last thing that scammers do is ask you to pay with gift cards, a prepaid debit card, cryptocurrency, a wire or money transfer, or even by mailing cash. Most legitimate organizations will never ask you to pay off something with a gift card.

The best thing to do is to ignore scammers and to verify who you are talking to is who they say they are. You are also asked to report Social Security-related scams to the SSA Office of the Inspector General