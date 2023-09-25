(WHTM) — No one ever wants to be caught in a building fire, regardless if it’s a house fire or a fire in a commercial setting. Fire sprinklers are common throughout many commercial buildings and in some homes.

But how do those work? What needs to happen for them to be triggered?

According to Guardian Fire Protection Services, sprinklers are not triggered by smoke but are done by high heat. Hot air naturally rises and spreads across ceilings. The air needs to be at a certain temperature to activate the sprinkler.

Many sprinkler heads feature a small tube with a colored liquid inside of it, which is glycerin-base. This liquid expands when heat comes in contact with it. Most sprinklers are set to activate between 135 and 165 degrees. When the liquid inside the small tube reaches that temperature, it bursts and activates the sprinkler system.

Each sprinkler head has a pipe that connects to a water source from outside the building. Once the sprinkler becomes activated, the pressurized water from that pipe system flows out. The water usually hits a circular disk at high speeds, which fans the water out.

The water must be pressurized so that water can arc and spray out to douse the fire more thoroughly.

Guardian says a common myth is that if one sprinkler gets triggered, they all go off. Sprinkler heads function individually and most fires can be completely extinguished after just one of two sprinkler heads go off. This reduces water damage in the building and keeps the contents of the unaffected areas dry.

After the fire is extinguished, the sprinklers do not shut off automatically. Korsen Fire and Security says that a sprinkler system will need to be shut off manually. This is why it is good to know where the system’s risers are, which are the pipes connecting the system to the water source. There will be valves on those pipes to turn the water off. Most likely first responders would take care of this, but it’s always good to know in case a malfunction occurs.

According to a study from the National Fire Protection Association, when sprinklers were present, the civilian fire death and injury rates per fire were 89% and 27% lower, respectively. In addition, firefighter injuries per fire were 60% lower.