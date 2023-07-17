ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — It is hard to believe that 2003 was 20 years ago. In the year 2003, Finding Nemo was released in theaters, iTunes was relaunched, and a massive blackout crippled parts of the northeast United States.

But what if you wanted to go to Dorney Park back in 2003, how much would it be? And what rides were new and exciting? Let’s take a look!

Back in 2003, the price of a one-day ticket for the summer season was $35.75. If you wanted to go to the park’s Halloween event, it was $21. If you wanted to go for the evening, you can grab the starlight ticket for a whopping $15.50. The park had a marketing tagline that was “Two parks for the price of one!” Meaning you can go to both Dorney Park and the waterpark, Wildwater Kingdom.

If you were planning on going more than once, a season pass was $98, and parking was $7, but free with a season pass.

The newest roller coaster at the park in 2003 was Talon, which was the tallest and longest inverted coaster in the northeast. Other coasters included Laser and Hercules, the latter of which was removed at the end of the 2003 season.

During the summer months, the park was open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with Saturdays being open until 11 p.m.

The newest ride at the park was the Meteor. The ride features two swinging arms that flip upside down to a height of 65 feet.

Want to explore more of the 2003 version of the park? Click here.