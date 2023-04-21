HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — What do you remember about 1998? Many people remember the music, the fashion, and the prices of everyday things such as food and gas (which averaged around $1.06/g in 1998)

But what about something more local, like Hersheypark?

Thanks to the Wayback Machine, we can see just what it was like at The Sweetest Place on Earth in 1998.

Before we embark on our 1998 trip to the park, we need tickets! A one-day ticket to the park in 1998 was $29.95, according to the Wayback Machine from 1998. A two-day ticket cost $41.75 and a season pass to Hersheypark cost $88.95.

Most summer days the park was open from 10 a.m. to either 10 or 11 p.m. Although the park would open at 10, the rides wouldn’t open until 10:30 a.m.

If you wanted to experience the park later in the day, the park offered a sunset plan which was $15.95 for anyone 3 and older.

In 1998, the newest roller coaster was Great Bear. At that time, the park featured six roller coasters, which was the most of any park in Pennsylvania.

If you wanted a job at Hersheypark in 1998, you would be paid $5.25 an hour to be a ride operator, to work in games as well as to work in guest services. To be a computer support coordinator, you would be paid $6.50 to $7 depending on experience

In 1998, many bands and shows were going to be playing, including the resident shows Dance, Dance, Dance on Broadway at the Hersheypark Amphitheatre, The Hersheypark Green Team, at its new location in Midway America, and the Hersheyballoo show at the Music Box Theatre.

Hersheypark in 1998 was for sure different than it is now in 2023, with the park having 14 roller coasters and an 11-acre water park.