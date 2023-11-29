(WHTM) – The holiday season is here and that means it’s time to put up the Christmas tree and lights.

Many people will be driving around the town to see all the houses with Christmas lights and some houses will have hundreds upon hundreds while some have a more simple setup.

For those who do put up Christmas lights, you may wonder how much this may affect your electric bill.

According to Kuhlman Electric, leaving on the Christmas lights for four to five hours per day could result in your bill increasing by five to ten dollars per month.

But this isn’t the same for every house as it depends on the amount and type of lights a house uses.

The first step is to find the wattage of all the string lights.

You can find that amount by multiplying watts per bulb and number of bulbs to get total watts (watts per bulb x number of bulbs = total watts), but most string light boxes will have that number provided.

Step two is to multiply that total watts by 0.001 to find kilo-watt-hour (kWh).

Next, you’ll determine how many kWh per day by multiplying kWh by the number of hours you plan to leave the lights on (kWh x number of hours = kWh per day).

After finding the kWh per day, you’ll multiply that by the number of days you plan to leave the lights up to get kWh per season (kWh per day x number of days = kWh per season).

The final step is to multiply kWh per season by the number your electricity provider charges per kilowatt-hour (an example is 0.12$ per kilowatt-hour). The final number will be the estimated increase in your electricity bill.

To save money, using LED lights will be more cost-effective than using incandescent lights.

According to Christmas Lights Etc., LEDs will cost you around $1.04 per season while incandescents will cost you around $52.21 per season.

LEDs are around seven times more efficient, according to Electric Rate.

Tips to save money