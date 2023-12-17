(WHTM) – When you think maple syrup, you think Canada, but the U.S. is also known for its maple syrup production.

According to World Population Review, the following countries lead the world in maple syrup production (based on export value/USD):

Czech Republic 409.9K Hungary 501.4K Ireland 616.9K United Kingdom 3M France 3.5M Denmark 8.6M Germany 9.7M Netherlands 13.9M United States 27.5M Canada 323.9M

Maple syrup production in the U.S. is led by the state of Vermont while Pennsylvania ranks sixth.

According to Statista, the following are the top states in maple syrup production (in thousand gallons):

New Hampshire (139)

Pennsylvania (178)

Michigan (195)

Wisconsin (402)

Maine (470)

New York (750)

Vermont (2,045)

Pennsylvania is home to five maple syrup producer associations including Somerset County, Northwest, Potter-Tioga, Endless Mountains, and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

So what kind of maple trees does Pennsylvania use to get maple syrup?

According to PA Eats, most maple syrup from Pennsylvania is harvested from sugar maple trees, but can also be harvested from red and black maple trees.

The peak season for harvesting maple syrup in Pennsylvania is from February to March due to the cooler nights and warmer days.

In order to make maple syrup, you need to obtain sap first.

To gain sap, drill a hole into a maple tree and insert a spout that will allow you to put the sap into a bucket.

That sap is then boiled after removing a percentage of water. While boiling the sap more water will begin to evaporate resulting in the sap thickening.

