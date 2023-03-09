PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Incomes vary from person to person. Things such as geographical location, occupation, experience, and job type can impact the amount of money you are earning.

But are you earning enough to live comfortably in Central Pennsylvania?

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, living comfortably essentially means that you have enough money for the average cost of food, child care, medical care, housing, transportation, and annual taxes.

Living comfortably can be a subjective term, however in this case it basically means to make the bare amount of money to keep you financially sound without worry.

According to livingwage.mit.edu, the average salary for an individual living in Central Pennsylvania is $56,257, which averages out to about $27 an hour.

If you’re looking to make the most money, a management role will land the average Midstate resident about $112,580 a year, which is about $54 an hour.

The lowest paying jobs will be in food preparation and service-related industries, which pay $26,251 a year or about $12.62 an hour.

According to livingwage.mit.edu, if you are a single adult living on your own, you’d have to be making at least $15.88 an hour to live comfortably. If you add a child into the equation, you’re looking at making at least $33.76 an hour to live comfortably as a single parent.

Two adults who are living together, with one adult working, have to earn at least $26.02 an hour to support the two of them comfortably. This is a dollar away from the average salary of someone living in Central Pennsylvania. If you have a child, you’re looking at making at least $32.59 an hour to live comfortably. Two kids and two adults, with only one adult working, will require you to make $41.38 an hour, which is almost double the average hourly wage for a Central Pennsylvanian.

If both adults are working without any children, they only need to make $12.62 an hour to live comfortably together, which means they could work in food preparation and service-related industries to live comfortably.

If both adults are working and have 2 children, they’ll have to make $23.87 an hour to live comfortably. This is a little under the average hourly wage of a Midstate resident.

So, if you are living in Central Pennsylvania, it really is circumstantial in terms of if you can live comfortably or not. However, if you are making close to the average salary of $56,257 or $27 an hour, you most likely are able to live what livingwage.mit.edu deems to be a “comfortable life.”