(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is covered by 86 percent of woodland and farmland, but how much of the Keystone State is covered in water?

According to Penn State, 404,000 acres (1.4% of the state) are covered by wetlands.

Out of the 404,000 acres of wetlands, 97% are dominated by vegetation, 2% are associated with lakes, and 1% is associated with rivers and streams.

Pennsylvania is home to many rivers with the ten longest rivers being (according to World Atlas):

Ohio River (981 miles) Susquehanna River (464 miles) The Allegheny River (325 miles) Delaware River (301 miles) West Branch Susquehanna River (243 miles) Genesee River (157 miles) Schuylkill River (135 miles) Youghiogheny River (134 miles) Monongahela River (130 miles) Raystown Branch Juniata River (123 miles)

The largest lake in Pennsylvania has two answers, one of the lakes is entirely in Pennsylvania while the other lake isn’t.

The largest lake entirely found in Pennsylvania is Raystown Lake which is 28 miles long and 8,300 acres in total.

The largest lake that isn’t entirely in Pennsylvania is Lake Erie which is 6.3615 million acres.

The ten largest lakes in Pennsylvania are:

Lake Erie (6.3615 million acres) Allegheny Reservoir (21,180 acres) Pymatuning Lake (17,088 acres) Raystown Lake (8,300 acres) Lake Wallenpaupack (5,700 acres) Shenango River Lake (3,560 acres) Lake Arthur (3,225 acres) Lake Wilhelm (1,680 acres) Lake Nockamixon (1,450 acres) Lake Marburg (1,275 acres)

Penn State states that Pennsylvania has around 65,000 miles of streams and more than 2,400 lakes, reservoirs, and ponds,

According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, around 27,886 miles of Pennsylvania water are being harmed by pollution.