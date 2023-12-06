(WHTM) – When you tell a non-Pennsylvanian that you are from Pennsylvania, they might think Philadelphia or Pittsburgh but for many it’s rural, “middle-of-nowhere” towns.

If you drive from one side of Pennsylvania to the other side, it takes around five to six hours (depending on speed and traffic).

Not only will this be a long drive, but you’ll experience the rural parts of Pennsylvania, which include woods and plenty of farmland.

Pennsylvania means “Penns Woods” in Latin so how much of Pennsylvania is made up of woods and farmland?

According to a press release from February 2023, there are 3,047 acres on 32 farms in 21 counties protected in Pennsylvania.

In 2022, farmland covered around 26 percent of Pennsylvania, according to Penn State.

Pennsylvania is known for growing/producing oats, barley, pumpkins, peaches, tobacco, wheat, apples, soybeans, hay, and corn.

According to AZ Animals, corn is the number one crop in Pennsylvania and the state produces an average of around 140 bushels per acre.

Woods cover around 60 percent of Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, so combined with farmland, around 86 percent is either farmland or woods.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources states that 70 percent (around 12 million acres) of woods are privately owned and 30 percent (around 5 million acres) is publicly owned.

Pennsylvania woods are used for hiking, camping, hunting, etc., and is home to 124 state parks.

Trees that are found in Pennsylvania woods include northern red oak, chestnut oak, shagbark hickory, red maple, tulip poplar, sugar maple, black cherry, aspen, birch, hemlock, and ash.