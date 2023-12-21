(WHTM) – The children awake on Christmas Day to presents brought by Santa to open and play, the milk and cookie all eaten and gone, but in the tree, an ornament awaits, for the one who finds it shall receive, an extra gift brought by old Saint Nick.

For some, the Christmas Pickle has been a long-standing tradition, but others may only know about it from their spouse’s family. Some may not know about it at all.

The tradition is simple, find the Christmas Pickle in the Christmas Tree and you will receive an extra gift.

But why and where did this tradition come from?

Many state that the tradition is originally from Germany, but according to Why Christmas, this is a myth. Although, the German word is “Weihnachtsgurke.”

According to Southern Living, a poll showed that 91% of Germans have never heard of the Christmas Pickle tradition.

So where did this tradition spur from, there are three theories or stories told, the Civil War prisoner, the evil innkeeper, and the German Glassblowers and the marketing scheme.

The Civil War Prisoner

According to the stories, a German-American soldier was taken as a prisoner. The soldier was starving and begged for food so he received a pickle out of pity. This pickle would save the man’s life by giving him mental and physical strength to live.

The Evil Innkeeper

This legend talks about two Spanish boys traveling home for the holidays but stopped at an inn to rest. The stay turned bad quickly as the boys were put in pickle barrels by the innkeeper. The hero was none other than Saint Nicholas as he would free the boys from the barrels.

The German Glassblowers and a Marketing Scheme

This may be the most likely story of them all (but the least fun), in the 1840s a German glassblower created ornaments shaped like fruits, nuts, and pickles. These ornaments wouldn’t start being imported until the 1880s. F.W. Woolworth Company would import them and tell the story thus creating a new Christmas tradition.

This tradition is all over the country, but the Midwest is crowned as its most popular location as the Christmas Pickle Capital of the World is Berrien Springs, Michigan.