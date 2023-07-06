PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Air plants are unique additions to indoor jungles. These epiphytes, meaning they grow on top of other plants like trees, don’t require any soil and instead get everything they need from water and air.

Caring for these soilless plants is easy and if these steps are followed, they should thrive.

Light requirements

Air plants are found naturally in the wild growing on other plants like trees, which means they are used to sharing the spotlight. They like medium to bright light as long as it is indirect. If they are exposed to too much light, they can easily get burnt.

Water requirements

Despite not having soil, air plants still need water. The best method to ensure they are hydrated properly is to soak the plant in distilled water for 20 to 40 minutes every one to two weeks. Some air plants do prefer just to be misted, so it is best to research the specific type.

Humidity requirements

Air plants like warm, humid environments, so regular household temperatures are fine. To increase the humidity in your home around the air plant, do not place it near vents or anywhere dry. Consider putting them somewhere that is naturally humid like the bathroom or the laundry room. However, the humidity around the air plant can be increased with a humidifier or by placing it with other plants and misting them all together.

Problems to watch for

Common signs that any of these needs are not being met include browning of the air plants tips or mushy stems. Browning tips indicate that the air plant is not getting enough water. Try first to increase the humidity, but if the problem persists, the watering schedule should be altered.

Mushy stems mean the opposite – that the air plant is getting too much water. This is hard to reverse, but if the problem stems are caught early and removed, the plant could be saved by skipping at least the next scheduled watering time. Afterwards, you should alter the watering schedule to give the plant less water.

The fun part – displaying air plants

There are almost limitless options to display air plants since they are not pot-bound with soil like other plants. There are lots of fun, cute options, including containers that make it look like the air plant stems are the tentacles of an octopus. They can be mounted on boards and rocks, placed on walls and mirrors, included in a terrarium, or anything else one can imagine.

Air plants are a distinctive, fairly easy to care for addition to any indoor space. It might even be the best beginner plant for those who are intimated by adding real greenery to a space.