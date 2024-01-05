(WHTM) – Driving in the snow is dangerous and can lead to accidents, but these steps will help you be prepared to drive in the snow.

Police give three actions that should be taken/used when driving in the snow:

Clean the snow and ice from your vehicle before you drive

Watch your speed

Leave extra distance between you and the vehicle you’re following

PennDOT also states that with the freezing temperatures, the roads may look dry, but they may actually icy.

According to AAA, these tips will help you drive safely in the snow:

Staying home

Only leave the house if you absolutely have to. If you are about to run out of milk or eggs, it can wait until the roads clear.

Drive slowly

Driving slow will help you keep control and not hydroplane on wet roads or slide on the ice.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

If you speed up quickly or slam the brakes, this could lead to the vehicle losing control and sliding or even spinning out.

Increase your following distance

The further back from a vehicle you are the safer you will be. AAA states that five to six seconds should be a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

Know your brakes

Always be prepared to brake in snowy weather or snow-covered roads. AA suggests having the heel of your foot on the floor and using the ball of your foot to brake firmly.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it

Slowing down, but not stopping will prevent your vehicle from getting stuck or sliding when you begin to accelerate again. AAA even suggests rolling at a traffic light until it changes.

Don’t power up hills

If you try to accelerate up hills, this could cause your tires to spin. AAA suggests gaining a little speed before going up the hill and then reducing the speed at the peak and slowly going down the hill.

Don’t stop going up a hill

Stooping on an icy or snowy hill will cause your tires to spin and possibly your vehicle to go back down the hill. This could lead to serious accidents or even pile-ups.

Another suggestion is to be prepared and have blankets, flashlights, flares, water, food, and a cell phone on you or in the vehicle at all times. If you get stuck in a storm at least you’ll stay safe, warm, fed, and hydrated.