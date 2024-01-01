(WHTM) – Roses are popular flowers to give and receive in bouquets for romantic holidays such as Valentine’s Day and anniversaries and are the source of lots of art from famous paintings to poetry.

Roses aren’t reserved for floral arrangements, however — they can be grown in your garden for a romantic and beautiful oasis.

Here’s everything you need to know about growing roses.

Types of roses and their care

According to Gardeners World, there are five categories of roses including shrub roses, climbing roses, rambling roses, patio roses and ground cover roses.

Shrub roses

Shrub roses give off a whimsical, cottage-core vibe that many associate with the gardens that royalty would meander through in a fairytale. These flowers amongst the thorns can grow over six feet tall, come in many colors and can be grown as a climbing plant. If you are looking for that flowery scent from your roses, English roses will give off the perfume you are seeking.

Shrub roses need moist, well-draining soil and to be placed in either full sun or partial shade. In the warmer seasons, they will need to be fertilized and in the fall they should be mulched with compost.

Climbing roses

If you are looking to extend your garden upwards and add color, climbing roses are a good addition. There are many options to use for climbing roses including thorn less and scented. Once planted, they can live for years.

Climbing roses need moist, well-drained soil and full sun or partial shade. The plants should be given fertilizer in spring and be cleaned from debris in fall. In fall the soil should also be covered with mulch.

Rambling roses

Rambling roses produce larger flowers than climbing roses and grow rapidly. They will need a large area to flourish. They are often used to cover up a rough-looking fence or wall.

Rambling roses need moist, well-drained fertile soil. They can grow in full sun or partial shade. Rambling roses must be coaxed into growing onto what will be its support, whether that is a structure already in your garden or a trellis that is installed. In the fall, mulch should be applied to stop diseases.

Patio roses

You can still have a magical rose oasis if you have a small yard or even just a balcony. Patio roses are ideal for smaller places because they can be grown in pots. Most types of roses can be grown successfully in pots, but rambling roses spread too rapidly to be contained.

Roses in pots will need to be watered regularly and given fertilizer in the spring and summer. In the fall, they should be given fresh soil or compost and mulched. In the fall or winter, patio roses should be pruned.

Ground cover roses

If you are looking for something to potentially keep weeds at bay and offer pops of color throughout the summer, ground cover roses are a great option.

Although roses can handle less than ideal-conditions, they prefer to be in a sunny location with well-drained soil. Although some types can handle partial shade, the sunnier the better for the roses you are hoping to use as ground cover.