(WHTM) – International Tea Day is December 15 and although there are many local places in Central Pennsylvania to purchase tea from, there is a special satisfaction in growing your own tea leaves.

If you want to grow your own tea plant, here’s how:

Type of plant

The good news is that leaves from the tea plant Camellia sinensis can be used to make multiple types of tea including oolong tea, black tea, green tea and white tea according to MasterClass. The type of tea that can be produced from the plant is determined by harvest time and how long the leaves are left to dry.

According to the Spruce Eats, the tea plant is most hardy in Zone 8. Here in Central Pennsylvania in Zone 7a, the Camellia sinensis can still be grown in a pot that can be moved indoors during the harsh winter or in a greenhouse.

If you are growing your tea plant from a seed you will have to wait at least three years before harvesting any leaves. It is best to propagate from a fully grown plant.

Tea plant care

Young Mountain Tea says that Camellia sinensis requires acidic soil with a pH of 4.5-6. The roots are prone to rotting so the area where it is grown needs to have good drainage. As for the watering schedule, during the first two years of the plant’s life, it should be watered three times a week in the summer. Once it is older, it still needs to be watered regularly during dry periods.

Tea plants require a lot of water but do not respond well to overwatering, which is why drainage is important. The plant will also need to be pruned regularly.

The tea plant needs to be placed in a location with full sun. If you are growing multiple plants, they should be at least 5 feet apart from each other.

How to prepare the tea leaves

The Spruce Eats outlined the steps to transform your tea leaves into the specific type of tea you desire once it’s time to harvest. These are their recommendations for how to make three common teas from your tea plant.

Green tea

Harvest the youngest leaves, dab them until they dry and let them sit in a shaded area for a couple of hours. Steam them on the stove for one minute or roast them in a skillet for two minutes. Bake them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

Oolong tea

Similar to green tea, use the youngest leaves from your plant to make Oolong tea. Wither them under the sun for 45 minutes before letting them air dry at room temperature inside for a couple of hours. Once the edges of the leaves are red, place them in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

Black tea

Again, use the youngest leaves for this process. Roll and crush the leaves until they turn red. Once they reach the dark color place them in a cool location for 2-3 days to wither. After, put them in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.