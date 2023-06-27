PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Animals can be a big threat to gardens by eating plants or stepping on them, effectively killing them. Although the height of deer activity isn’t until October and November in Pennsylvania before the peak of breeding season, deer can cause problems in gardens year-round.

These are the best ways to keep plants safe from deer without harming the animals.

Plant deer-resistant plants

Deer have a strong sense of smell and have preferences for perfumes, just like humans. If you grow plants that emit a smell they dislike around your other plants, especially trees and shrubs which they are attracted to, they are likely to avoid the area. Deer dislike the strong smells of lavender, rosemary, thyme, oregano, garlic and chives. If you plant these in your garden, they will avoid it altogether.

Grow fuzzy and prickly plants

Other types of plants deer will steer away from are those with fuzzy and prickly foliage. Deer dislike the texture of fuzziness on their tongues and avoid plants with spines on their leaves because they are painful to them.

Some hairy plants to grow include lambs ear (Stachys), Siberian bugloss (Brunnera), lady’s mantle (Alchemilla), flowering tobacco (Nicotiana), tuberous begonia, heliotrope, Ageratum, yarrow (Achillea), purple top vervain (Verbena bonariensis) and poppies.

Prickly plants to consider adding include bear’s breeches (Acanthus), globe thistle (Echinops), Cardoon and sea hollies (Eryngium).

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Consider plant placement

If you are growing plants that are things deer like to eat, fruits such as berries and vegetables like peas and lettuce, move them closer to your home. Deer will be reluctant to go near your house. If you place them somewhere you can see from a window, you will also be able to stop any deer that do try to eat them.

Fencing

This physical barrier will keep not only deer but lots of wildlife away from your garden. The best type is an eight feet high fence with woven wire; however, any fence is likely to dissuade unwanted visitors.

Hedges

Dense hedges such as boxwoods lining a yard can serve as a deterrent to deer. Not only is it a physical barrier they have to work to pass through, but they are unlikely to explore an area they can’t see.

Sprinklers

The unexpected activation of sprinklers and the feel of something wet will scare deer and keep them from returning to your yard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ultrasonic Devices

The noise emitted from the devices will scare deer and they hate the sound. It can make them run away and possibly remember not to go near the place with the bad noise again.

Let your dog play outside

Deer is naturally avoidant of the smell of dogs. Their bark will also scare them away. If the deer thinks the yard is dangerous and has a loud predator, it is unlikely to come back.

Make sure your yard doesn’t have deer cover

Deer like to hide. If a yard has places to do so or is not maintained and has lots of overgrowth, it is the ideal location for them to rest. Make sure your yard is free from plants that could give good cover to deer.

These steps are natural and will not kill or seriously injure the deer. They will keep your yard and plants safe, naturally,