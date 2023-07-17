PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Terrariums are fully enclosed or partially closed containers that hold multiple indoor plants. They are so popular there are even entire businesses dedicated to letting people come and build them inside a chic shop.

However, you don’t need any experts to build your own terrarium. There are many different types and each one is unique – meaning you can’t mess up!

Follow these steps and you will have your own terrarium to enjoy, or even gift, in no time.

Step 1: Choose the container and plants

The best containers to use are clear glass with a decently large opening so that you can place items inside easily. The opening can be sealable or not, completely your choice.

The plants should be small and should all require around the same amount of water and light to make care easier.

Some good plant choices for terrariums include:

Pothos

Polka Dot Plant

Small ferns

Creeping Fig

Baby’s Tears

Nerve Plant

Peperomia

Dwarf Black Mondo Grass

Golden Clubmoss

Prayer Plant

Lucky Bamboo

Air Plants

Step 2: Add pebbles

Pebbles should be the first thing inside of your terrarium and it’s not just because they look nice. There are no holes in a terrarium like there are in plant pots, but plants still need drainage. The pebbles supply this. There should be about a one-inch layer of pebbles.

Step 3: Add activated charcoal chips

Over the pebbles, add a light layer of activated charcoal chips to help absorb odors. If you are opting for a closed terrarium, this is definitely a necessity.

Step 4: Add moss

A layer of moss over the charcoal chips keeps the chips in place so they don’t move around when you water your terrarium.

Step 5: Add soil

Place a couple of inches of soil overtop the moss to prepare for the plants.

Step 6: Add the plants

Finally, add the plants you have chosen to the terrarium. Be sure not to overcrowd the container so that the plants have room to grow. Loosen the roots of the plants before adding them to the soil, then make holes in the soil to place them in with your fingers. Using either your fingers or another small device, tap the soil around the plants to make sure they are firmly in place.

During this process, if you get soil on the glass use a small paintbrush or toothbrush to wipe it away.

Step 7: Add more moss or sea glass

After the plants have been added, complete the look with more moss or sea glass if you want something different.

Step 8: Water

Water your completed terrarium very lightly or wet the terrarium with a spray bottle. Do not apply too much water to keep the bottom from collecting it.

Step 9: Add fun items

Make the terrarium uniquely yours by personalizing it with decorations. Some ideas include small shells, tiny dinosaurs and dollhouse furniture items. This is just the tip of the iceberg; get creative and add in whatever you want. Again, be sure there is enough room for the plants to grow.

Step 10: Care for the terrarium

Place the terrarium in an area that will receive lots of filtered light. Don’t place it somewhere that gets direct, bright light because it can cook the plants inside. Artificial grow lights also work because they don’t create a lot of heat.

Check the soil and if it is dry, water the terrarium. Terrariums are great for those who want low maintenance plants because they hold water longer than potted plants.

If you opted for a closed terrarium, watch for condensation. Take the top off at least once a month to let air into the jar and to remedy condensation. Be sure to remove discolored leaves as you would with any plant and prune the plants if they start to outgrow the container.

Now you have a unique plant habitat set up inside of your house that will reflect your personality, and which will be relatively low maintenance. Terrariums also the perfect gift for plant lovers for any special occasion – you can even personalize the decorations for certain events. Living plants are a great addition to any place.