PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Houseplants have many benefits, from improving physical health by providing homes with cleaner air and improving mental health by making inhabitants feel more connected to nature.

There’s just one drawback — houseplants can get expensive. Luckily, propagation allows people to get many plants out of just one.

Step 1: Choose a plant

Plants can be propagated by stem or leaf cuttings; which method works depends on the plant, so research should be done before starting either process. Healthy, mature plants are best to propagate from but also consider ones that need pruning. Pothos, monsteras, philodendrons, snake plants, and ZZ plants are plants that do well with propagation.

Step 2: Cut from the chosen plant

Stem cuttings

Stem cuttings should be at least four inches long but no longer than six inches. Choose a healthy part of the plant with more than one leaf growing from it. Locate the node, the part that connects a leaf to a stem, and cut roughly a quarter inch under the node at a 45-degree angle.

Pruners should be used for this, but if regular scissors are being used, they should be sterilized first.

Remove all leaves except for one and place the cutting in a small test-tube-like glass with room temperature water. The water should not touch the leaf. Place the cutting near a window that gets indirect light because too much will cause it to dry out since it does not have roots yet to take up a lot of water.

The best glasses for this are those with a narrow top. Change the water weekly.

Leaf cuttings

This method takes longer for results, but some plants require it, and each has different methods that work best. For example, a ZZ plant should have a leaf cut off as close to the stalk as possible. For a snake plant, it should be cut horizontally at the leaf’s bottom, getting as close to the soil as possible.

Let the cutting dry out for at least a day before placing it in water. Succulent leaves are propagated the same way stem cuttings are normally propagated. However, snake plants should be immersed in water except for the top two-thirds of the plant, and ZZ plants need only the bottom leaf tip submerged.

It is generally suggested leaves be propagated in soil, however, to avoid rot. If the leaf can’t stand on its own in the soil, it will likely need support until it grows roots.

Step 3: Transfer to pot

When the roots are at least two inches long, it is time to transfer the cutting to a pot. Because the cutting is adjusted to being submerged in water, the soil will need to be kept moist for the entire first week. After, allow the soil to dry completely before watering it again.

Plant propagation can seem intimidating, but it is the most cost-effective way for plant lovers to continue growing their indoor gardens. It might take a few tries before a propagation attempt works but don’t get discouraged. As long as there is a healthy, mature plant around, the process can be repeated.