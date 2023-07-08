(WHTM) — With the Fourth of July behind us, some people flying the American flag may have damaged it, or it was damaged due to a storm or other event.

You also may have heard that you cannot just throw an American flag away. This statement is true, as there is a proper way to dispose of one. According to the United States Department of Defense, the American Legion passed a resolution about flag retirement ceremonies in 1937.

The Department of Defense also says that many state and county government buildings have flag disposal boxes outside their buildings. But what do you do if there is not one of these boxes near you?

The Veterans of Foreign Wars states that before you dispose of the flag, it needs to be folded in a certain way. You can watch a video on how to fold an American flag by clicking here.

After folding, a flag cannot just be thrown in the garbage. The flag needs to be burned.

The US Department of Defense says that the fire should be big enough to burn the flag before you put the folded flag on it. Then, you should salute the flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance or hold a moment of silence. Once the flag is completely consumed by the fire, you can then put the fire out.

Many Americans choose to wait to dispose of their flags on Flag Day which is on June 14.

The Department of Defense says some organizations say that people can also bury the flag in a dignified box or recycle them. The Department of Defense says the non-profit Stars for our Troops cut out the embroidered stars from damaged flags and give them to veterans as reminders that their service is never forgotten.