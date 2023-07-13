PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – For Thursday, July 13, the high is 94 degrees in Harrisburg meaning summer is in full swing. The hot weather may feel great for those who want to take a dip in the pool, but for outdoor plants that have no protection from the elements, extreme heat can be deadly.

To keep your outdoor plants safe from extreme heat, follow these steps:

Water plants early in the morning

It might be obvious to water your plants, but the timing of when you do so can be detrimental to their health. This is very important if a sprinkler is used for watering, because during the hot times of day, the water will evaporate before it can help the plants.

This also prevents leaves from being scalded. This happens when plants are watered when the sun is high in the sky. If watering takes place at midday, there is an increased risk of this occurring.

Morning watering also prevents slugs and fungal diseases. As a bonus, it will be cooler for you when you are out in the garden.

Apply reflective mulch

A layer of mulch overtop of soil acts the same way to the soil that sunscreen does to your skin. It keeps the soil protected from sun exposure which in turn keeps it moist because water evaporation is reduced.

The lighter the mulch, the more reflective it is, meaning it will keep the soil cooler.

Make shade

If your outdoor plants are in the ground, then they are obviously immobile. If they are in a pot, move them to a location with less sun. For the stationary plants you can make the area shaded temporarily. To do this, use a shade cloth which gives partial protection from the sun. This is available at most garden centers and comes in many different degrees of sun blockage, ranging from cloths that protect plants from 25% – 90% of sunlight.

The amount of shading needed depends on the plant. For example, salad greens need more shade while heat-tolerant plants might only need 30% protection.

Be sure to not reduce the amount of air plants are receiving when placing a shade cloth; do not enclose plants in the cloth.

Homemade shade cloth can be made from fishing net and cloth if you prefer not to purchase something that is for temporary use.

Keep grass at a minimum of three inches

The taller the grass, the more shadows and shade for the plants that share the yard. Grass should be left at least three inches, but some prefer to change mower settings to six inches during extremely hot and dry conditions.

Skip the fertilizer

The roots of your plants will have a lowered ability to take up nutrients, so there is no reason to apply fertilizer. Wait until the heat has passed to make sure plants actually benefit from the fertilizer.

Watch the transplants

Starter plants should not be planted during extreme heat in the first place, but if there were already starters in your garden, they will need the most protection. Young plants have shallow roots and therefore dry out easier. Consider putting them in the shade of taller plants but be mindful of the fact that when the extreme heat subsides, they will still need access to sunlight.

To balance this, plant them in the shadow of plants that you are planning to pull soon.

Bonus tips

For outdoor plants in terracotta pots, they are extremely susceptible to fast evaporation, leading to plants drying out quickly before you get a chance to resupply them with water. To fix this, either repot the plant or seal the terracotta pots with terracotta sealant.

If you bought a plant and haven’t moved it to a different container than the black, plastic one it came in, the extreme heat should be your push. Repot the plant to a lighter-colored planter.

Consider adding drought-resistant plants to your garden if it seems that the heat is really affecting your current plants. They will require less maintenance during the dog days of summer.

The heat is here in central Pennsylvania. Follow these steps to protect your plants from the extreme conditions.