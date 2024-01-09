(WHTM) — Lots of humans hate trudging through the snow and ice, but for our pets winter weather conditions can pose different problems.

If you have a dog, make sure to watch out for salts and deicers when you’re walking, as these can be harmful to their paws.

If you need to take your dog out on a walk, the American Kennel Club has some recommendations.

Booties — Dog booties can both help provide warmth and protect your dog’s paws from harmful deicers.

Paw balm — If you find that your pet’s paws are dry from the cold or the salt, you can try using a paw balm. These can be purchased online from various retailers. The AKC also has a recipe, if you want to make your own.

Short walks — During icy conditions, the AKC also recommends taking shorter walks. This is safer for both you and your pet. If you do take your dog on a walk, you may also want to consider putting them in a coat.

Wipe them down — After any walks or trips outside that you do take, its always a good idea to wipe down your pet with a towel. This can mitigate the harmful effects of any ice or salt that your animal does step on.

If you have a particularly active dog, Purina also has some tips to keep them safe from the cold.

Their recommendations include gradually acclimating your dog to the cold, shoveling an area to make it easier and quicker to use the bathroom, knowing how to warm your dog up, and feeding them good quality food to fuel any winter exercise.