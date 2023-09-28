PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Gardens are susceptible to a multitude of bugs and although some of them can be good, many are harmful to plants.

Try these techniques from Penn State to get rid of the pests in your garden and keep them away.

Caterpillars

Do not be hasty to remove caterpillars. Although they may be eating your plants, remember how beneficial these future butterflies can be. If they make it to the butterfly stage, they will be helpful pollinators for your garden and will actually be helping it to grow. They are also food sources for many other animals such as birds.

Especially take care to consider these may be monarch butterfly caterpillars, which are endangered in Pennsylvania and extremely important to the environment.

However, if they are too much of a nuisance or your garden is overrun with them there are ways to eradicate them. First, consider not harming them and seeing if you can manually collect them and move them to a place away from your garden such as a woods or open clearing.

You can also spray them with Bacillus thuringiensis. It is not toxic to birds, fish or mammals but is to some insects. However, be sure to use a mixture that will not harm bees.

A more natural alternative is to attract more birds to your home. Consider growing plants that will attract hummingbirds or hanging up a bird feeder. The natural food chain could take care of the caterpillar problem without wiping them out completely.

Aphids

Aphids will suck the sap from plants. They can be removed by directly spraying them with water or using a horticultural soap. Be sure that the horticulture soap will not harm your particular plants or the soil before applying.

Ladybugs will also kill aphids. consider planting a garden that will attract ladybugs. Ladybugs are attracted to plants that have flat flowers where they can land and like the colors white and yellow.

Japanese beetles

Penn State urges gardeners not to waste their money on beetle bag traps because they will actually attract more Japanese beetles rather than just rid your garden of the ones currently there. Instead, there are two options to get rid of them.

First, in the short term, don your gloves and start picking them off and placing them in a container of water and soap.

For long term deterrence, bacterial milky spore should be applied to your lawn once a year for three years. Milky spore is effective because it will not harm humans, pets and “good” insects; it will only take care of the Japanese beetles.

Better Homes & Gardens also suggests these tips for other common garden pests.

Slugs & Snails

The most natural ways to rid your garden of slugs and snails is to handpick them and drown them in a jar of soapy water. If you don’t want to touch them however, another method is to place traps. To make a trap, simply fill plates with beer and place them on the ground.

The slugs and snails will be attracted to it and drown. Clean and refill the plates as needed until your garden is free of the invaders.

Mealybugs

As with aphids, ladybugs are natural predators of mealybugs. Grow nectar plants that have small flowers. The ladybugs will control the mealybug population.

While you wait for the ladybugs to make their way to your yard, you can physically remove the mealybugs present by spraying water or swabbing with cotton swabs soaked in alcohol.