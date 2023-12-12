(WHTM) – We’ve all been there; a plant that was excitedly purchased, or received as a thoughtful gift, begins to look a lot less beautiful compared to when it was first brought into your home.

Don’t fret, some steps can be taken to rejuvenate your dying plant.

Common plant problems

Before you can treat your withering plant, you must first identify what is wrong with it. There can be many issues leading your plant toward death such as an infestation, a disease, lack of water, too much water, too much or too little sunlight and so on.

Yellow leaves

Plant leaves turn yellow when there is an issue with the water supply. Yellow leaves can mean either too much or too little water. If your plant has soil, test this by sticking your finger into the soil. If it feels dry, then your plant likely needs to be watered. If your finger comes out covered in wet soil, it means you have either overwatered the plant or your pot does not have enough drainage.

The fix: If the plant hasn’t been receiving enough water, give it a healthy drink right away and begin increasing the amount or frequency of the water you are giving it. If the plant has had too much water, cut back on the watering, consider soil with better drainage and ensure that the container it is in has draining holes.

Brown leaf tips

According to Better Homes & Gardens, brown leaf tips are usually the result of a non-structured watering schedule, low humidity or too much salt, which can be caused by softened water or fertilization.

Low humidity – the fix: Mist your plants, especially during the winter months, every day. Keep all of your houseplants in one location to increase the humidity in their area. If you aren’t able to mist your plants every day, another option is to place the pots on a layer of pebbles in a bowl or tray. Add enough water to cover the pebbles and the water will naturally evaporate and increase the humidity around the plant.

Inconsistent watering schedule – the fix: Adjust the watering schedule by ideally watering the plant in the morning. Each plant needs different watering frequencies, so research your specific ones. If you struggle to remember, set a repeated reminder on your phone or consider using a watering globe. It should also be noted that some plants may prefer filtered water over softened water.

Too much salt – the fix: Change the soil out completely for your plant. Salt may have built up if too much fertilizer was used and the best way to ensure the salt is flushed out is to repot the plant in new soil. Remember when giving fertilizer to plants also water them to allow the salt not to build up.

Before trying the fix for your specific “browning” problem, be sure to cut the brown tips off of the plant.

Loss of leaf color (pale or white) or brown leaves

The loss of vibrant leaf color is typically due to sunburn, according to Treehugger. Although it can manifest as a pale green or white leaf, sunburn can also turn leaves brown or yellow.

The fix: Move your plant to a location with less light and, most importantly, do not water your plant at the warmest times of the day such as midday. Also, when moving an indoor plant outside slowly introduce it to sunlight.

Insect infestation

Check your plants as often as possible to see if there are any changes that could indicate an insect problem. You might even be able to see the culprits. Common houseplant insects include scales, mealybugs, spider mites, whiteflies and aphids according to Better Homes & Gardens.

The fix: Each insect issue will require a different approach. The first step is to isolate the infected plant and ensure it has not spread to any of your other plants. Depending on the level of the infestation, you might need to consider sadly tossing the plant. The main objective for each infestation is to remove as many bugs as possible. This can be done for many bugs by spraying the plant with soapy water, using neem oil or physically removing the bugs.

Diseases

Plants can have an array of diseases including root rot, mold and mildew.

According to Bioadvanced, root rot can be identified by wilting, yellow leaves. This is typically caused by the plant being overly saturated. Mold will appear as something fuzzy and gray on the plant and is caused by poor air circulation or dead parts of the plant not being removed. Mildew, which looks like white powder, won’t result in a plant dying but will make them weak which can lead to them acquiring another disease.

In all of these cases, isolate the diseased plant. Wash your hands after dealing with a diseased plant and do not cross-contaminate with unsterilized gardening equipment.

Root rot – the fix: Decrease your watering frequency and move your plant to a pot with better drainage. Be sure to never leave your plant directly in pooling water.

Mold – the fix: Move the plant away from other plants and place it in an open-air space to increase air circulation. Never let dead parts of the plant like leaves or flowers stay whether they are still attached to the plant or have fallen to the soil.

Mildew – the fix: Move the plant somewhere it will have better air quality and circulation. If it is an indoor plant, consider moving it to a bigger room with more open space.

Things to consider

If you have successfully saved a plant or have a large home or yard with space for plants to be isolated, consider purchasing a plant from the discounted section at your local gardening center. It can be rewarding to breathe life back into a plant and can save you money if the plant treatment is not expensive. Some plants just need a little extra TLC.