PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – There’s a prideful feeling that comes with eating a salad made out of vegetables from your own yard that you grew with your own hands.

Anyone can start a vegetable garden to get this satisfaction; in fact, you don’t even need a yard. All you need is the seeds, soil, and lots of sunlight.

However, if you do have a yard, these are steps to creating your veggie oasis.

1. Choose where to plant

Vegetables need six hours of sun every day so it is important to choose a location in your yard that is open and away from trees. If you live in a hot climate, picking a place that gets some shade in the afternoon is ok. You should also think about where the nearest water source is and how you will water your plants. For example, if you will be using a hose plant them closer to it.

Check that the place you choose has good drainage. If the soil you have is clay or sand, consider adding in compost or manure before planting so that it drains easily in the heavier clay and holds more moisture in the thinner sand.

If your yard has soil that is not ideal, you can also use a raised bed to hold your garden.

2. Prep before planting

The best way to ensure a successful vegetable garden is to do the work beforehand. After selecting the prime spot for your veggies, prepare the soil. Loosen the soil and break apart any large pieces and rake the area to remove grass, weeds, rocks, roots, and any other unwanted items. Regardless of if you are using the natural earth of your yard or a raised bed, make sure to mix in fresh soil.

3. Pick the vegetables

The fun part! You get to choose what you will grow in your vegetable garden. First, you should choose between starting with seeds or young plants. The benefit of using seeds is that it is a cheaper option. Seeds can start by being grown inside for six to eight weeks before being moved outside. If you choose to directly plant them outside, make sure they are as far apart as possible. Carrots, beans, lettuce, and radishes do well being placed directly outside.

Young plants save time; you can plant them directly in the ground during the growing season after the last frost. Make sure temperatures are stable in the warm zone before sensitive veggies like tomatoes outside.

As far as which vegetable to grow, you should consider which are best for your zone. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is in the USDA Hardiness Zone 7a. Native plants should also be at the top of the list for their many benefits and because they are lower maintenance than non-native vegetables.

For beginners who are nervous, the easiest vegetables to grow are beets, lettuces, kale, cucumbers, peas, radishes, cherry tomatoes, and green beans.

Most importantly, you should choose vegetables that you enjoy. Unless you want to sell or gift your veggies, there is no point in growing something you won’t want to eat.

4. Finally, plant your veggies

The holes for your vegetable plants, if you are starting with young plants, should be at minimum two times deeper and wider than whatever container was holding them. Plants should be spaced two to three feet apart for them to have enough room to grow and so they aren’t competing with their neighbors for resources.

When you put the plant in the holes, make sure they aren’t any deeper than they were in their original pots. If you are growing vining veggies like tomatoes, be sure to add stakes or trellises for support.

Water them initially to help them acclimate to their new environment.

5. Maintain your vegetable garden

When the soil becomes dry a 1/2-inch below the dirt water your vegetables again. Giving vegetable fertilizer will also help your vegetables grow. Of course, be sure to keep dangers away from your plants and take precautions against animals such as deer. Don’t walk around in the garden when the soil is wet because you can compact the soil.

If you don’t have a yard, as stated you can still grow vegetables with a container garden. Chose a five-gallon bucket and make holes in the bottom, around ten or 15, for drainage. Line the bottom of the bucket with two inches of gravel and place soil on top of it. One large plant, two or three smaller plants or a few seeds can fit in each bucket comfortably without overcrowding and resource competition.

Place the bucket(s) in a place that will get six to eight hours of sun a day, whether that’s near a window that gets a lot of sunlight or outside on a porch or balcony. South-facing windows typically receive the most light.

Water the plants when you first plant them as you would in a regular, outside garden, and follow the 1/2-inch rule for the rest of the watering schedule. Fertilize the plants as well.

If you follow these steps, you will be on the path to having a full and tasty vegetable garden.