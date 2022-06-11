(WHTM) — It was the most costly natural disaster in American history, and it hit Pennsylvania the hardest. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes.

The story of Agnes begins on June 11, 1972, when ripples in the atmosphere appear in the western Caribbean sea. It ends on July 6, when the last vestiges of the storm are absorbed by another weather system out in the Atlantic, south of Iceland.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

When Agnes eventually sputtered out, it left behind an estimated death toll of 128, of whom 50 were from Pennsylvania. The storm also caused around 3.1 billion dollars in property damage. (In 2022 dollars that translates to about 21.44 billion dollars.) Of that, about 2.1 billion, or 14.52 billion in 2022 dollars, happened in the Keystone State.

Over the years, we’ve done many, many stories about Hurricane Agnes. In this timeline we will show you some of those stories, to show you how the storm affected people in both the short and long term. In addition, we will bring you footage from other areas that sustained damage as a result of Hurricane Agnes.

In a sense, Agnes can be considered two storms. Stage one starts out in the Caribbean as a tropical depression, then a tropical storm, and then a hurricane. In stage two it morphs into a major rainstorm as it moves over the Northeast. That second stage was what caused the damage in Pennsylvania, as it triggered the worst flooding in the state’s history.

Weather Satellite ATS-3 (NASA) The First Pictures-Views from Above: A relatively new technology, satellite imagery, will play a huge role in tracking the development and path of Agnes. The Applications Technology Satellite 3 (ATS-3), launched in 1967, is parked in a geostationary orbit 22,236 miles above Earth’s equator. The orbit speed matches the speed of Earth’s rotation, meaning the satellite always faces the same part of the planet. The images ATS-3 sends back shows the entire planet from North Pole to South. (ATS-3 will stay in service into the 1990s.)